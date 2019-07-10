Subscribe
Dominican Republic offering four offshore blocks in first licensing round
Jul 10th, 2019
Operators evacuating personnel ahead of developing GoM storm
Jul 10th, 2019
Sleipnir
nearing maiden voyage
Jul 10th, 2019
GSP jackup drilling Lebada-East wells offshore Romania
Jul 10th, 2019
Total offloads UK North Sea cluster to Petrogas
Jul 10th, 2019
Chinese groups to conduct joint studies
Jul 10th, 2019
GSP jackup drilling Lebada-East wells offshore Romania
Jul 10th, 2019
Total adopts cementless completion technique for Moho wells
Jul 10th, 2019
EnscoRowan jackup to drill three wells on Manora offshore Thailand
Jul 9th, 2019
McDermott wins two mega-contracts for Marjan offshore Saudi Arabia
Jul 10th, 2019
Aramco awards 34 contracts for Marjan, Berri expansions
Jul 9th, 2019
Equinor commissions Subsea 7 for work on North Sea pipelines
Jul 10th, 2019
JFMS completes deep-towed subsea survey off Romania
Jul 8th, 2019
Chariot defines drilling targets offshore Brazil, Morocco
Jul 9th, 2019
BP commissions EM survey offshore northwest Africa
Jun 28th, 2019
KrisEnergy seeking improved seismic images offshore Cambodia
Jun 26th, 2019
Equinor commissions Subsea 7 for work on North Sea pipelines
Jul 10th, 2019
Nord Stream 2 drops Danish North Sea route proposal
Jul 2nd, 2019
Total offloads UK North Sea cluster to Petrogas
Jul 10th, 2019
Aramco awards 34 contracts for Marjan, Berri expansions
Jul 9th, 2019
Sleipnir
nearing maiden voyage
Jul 10th, 2019
Siemens to power offshore Mexico FPSO
Jul 10th, 2019
Wärtsilä to streamline Sapura’s fleet maintenance
Jul 9th, 2019
Petrobras offering three Espirito Santo basin gas fields
Jul 8th, 2019
Brazil, Guyana boosting offshore drilling services revival
Jul 2nd, 2019
McDermott concludes first offshore India campaign for Reliance
Jul 2nd, 2019
O.G. makes takeover offer for New Zealand Oil & Gas
Jul 10th, 2019
Sandvik opens coiled tubing line in China
Jul 10th, 2019
Allseas acquires OTEC technology developer
Jul 9th, 2019
Videos
Home
Showcase: Offshore 60th Anniversary Interviews (All)
May 15th, 2019
Home
Anadarko – Lucius Success
May 15th, 2019
Home
PNEC_Mery_Clark_01
May 2nd, 2018
Home
PNEC_Joel_Allard_02
May 2nd, 2018
Home
PNEC_Phillip_Benyeogor_2018
May 2nd, 2018
White Papers
Maps & Posters
2019 Deepwater Technologies & Solutions for Concept Selection
Wood
Jul 2nd, 2019
Home
Floating Production Units in the Digital Era: Applying Digital Approaches to Drive Operational Efficiencies
ABS
Jun 17th, 2019
Home
New water-repellent coating system reduces maintenance requirements offshore
Hempel
May 28th, 2019
Home
High-performance plastic solutions for drilling rigs
igus Inc.
May 3rd, 2019
Wind Lidars Supporting Offshore Rigs
ZX Lidars
Mar 5th, 2019
The Buckskin development
Jun 17th, 2019
Is the offshore industry all dressed up with no place to go?
May 1st, 2018
Will lower royalty rates boost offshore leasing in the United States?
May 1st, 2018
ATV growing deepwater valve design capability
Nov 5th, 2015
AUV-borne leak detection system inspects Mediterranean pipelines
Nov 5th, 2015
Safe Eurus
support rig heading to Brazil
Jul 9th, 2019
Equinor strengthens stake in Johan Sverdrup
Jul 8th, 2019
Petrobras offering three Espirito Santo basin gas fields
Jul 8th, 2019
Drilling starts on Orinduik block offshore Guyana
Jul 8th, 2019
Equinor proves western oil extension of North Sea Oseberg field
Jul 8th, 2019
OMV Petrom adds more wells offshore Romania
Jul 8th, 2019
Perenco starts decommissioning process for North Sea Pickerill
Jul 8th, 2019
Equinor commissions Mariner intervention system study
Jul 8th, 2019
Energean growing Mediterranean operations with Edison E&P acquisition
Jul 8th, 2019
First cargo shipped from Prelude FLNG
Jul 5th, 2019
Two Rever vessels on call to Total in UK North Sea
Jul 5th, 2019
ABB, OKEA enter digital accord
Jul 5th, 2019
Eni, Vitol gain block offshore Ghana
Jul 3rd, 2019
Africa Oil farming into block offshore South Africa
Jul 3rd, 2019
DeepOcean retains MDL offshore Ghana
Jul 3rd, 2019