The four offshore blocks offered in the Dominican Republic's first licensing round are in the San Pedro basin.
Regional Reports
Dominican Republic offering four offshore blocks in first licensing round

Jul 10th, 2019
The Safe Eurus will soon sail for Brazil to start a three-year contract for Petrobras.
Rigs/Vessels
Safe Eurus support rig heading to Brazil
Jul 9th, 2019
The Johan Sverdrup field is expected to start up in November 2019.
Field Development
Equinor strengthens stake in Johan Sverdrup
Jul 8th, 2019
The Peroá and Cangoá fields are in the Espírito Santo basin offshore Brazil.
Production
Petrobras offering three Espirito Santo basin gas fields
Jul 8th, 2019
The drillship Stena Forth is drilling the Jethro-Lobe and Joe prospects on the Tullow Oil-operated Orinduik block offshore Guyana.
Drilling & Completion
Drilling starts on Orinduik block offshore Guyana
Jul 8th, 2019
The 30/6-H-9-T4 well is in the Oseberg area of the Norwegian North Sea.
Drilling & Completion
Equinor proves western oil extension of North Sea Oseberg field
Jul 8th, 2019
The jackup GSP Uranus approaching installation in the Black Sea.
Drilling & Completion
OMV Petrom adds more wells offshore Romania
Jul 8th, 2019
The normally unmanned platforms Pickerill A (right) and Pickerill B (left) in the UK southern North Sea.
Field Development
Perenco starts decommissioning process for North Sea Pickerill
Jul 8th, 2019
The Mariner field development in the UK's East Shetland basin.
Production
Equinor commissions Mariner intervention system study
Jul 8th, 2019
Edison E&P portfolio overview
Production
Energean growing Mediterranean operations with Edison E&P acquisition
Jul 8th, 2019
The Valencia Knutsen tanker will deliver the LNG cargo from the Prelude FLNG to clients in Asia.
Production
First cargo shipped from Prelude FLNG
Jul 5th, 2019