Offshore wind projects, grid links and floating technologies advance across key markets

Tersan Shipyard has delivered the Acta Gemini, a DP2 construction service operation vessel (CSOV) built for Acta Marine, from its Yalova facilities. The vessel is the third in a four-ship series designed to support offshore wind construction and maintenance.

Acta Gemini can accommodate up to 88 personnel and features offshore access systems, a helideck and two daughter craft to enable technician transfers. The vessel is also equipped with methanol dual-fuel engines and a methanol-ready design, reflecting a focus on lower-carbon operations.

Siemens Energy and NSORe secure North Sea grid project

Siemens Energy and Neptun Smulders Offshore Renewables (NSORe) will jointly deliver a new grid connection system for offshore wind farms in the North Sea for German transmission system operator 50Hertz.

The North Sea Connector 2 will enable up to 2 GW of offshore wind power to be transmitted to the shore in the future.

NSORe, a joint venture between Neptun Werft and Smulders, will fabricate the project’s offshore converter platform, the topside at the Neptun Werft shipyard in Rostock-Warnemünde, Germany, and the jacket in The Netherlands.

Siemens will equip the facility with electrical transmission systems manufactured at the company’s factories in Germany (transformers and converters in Nuremberg and SF 6 -free gas-insulated switchgear in Berlin) and also has a long-term service contract covering maintenance, IT services and on-call support.

The platform will be installed about 200 km west of the island of Sylt in the North Sea.

Skyborn secures PPA and project partner for Gennaker offshore wind farm

Skyborn Renewables has advanced its 976.5‑MW Gennaker offshore wind project in the German Baltic Sea through a major corporate power purchase agreement (PPA) and a new equity partnership.

Amazon has signed a 600‑MW long-term PPA for electricity generated by the project, described as the largest single PPA in Germany and one of the largest in Europe. The agreement provides financial certainty to support construction of the wind farm, which is expected to supply power equivalent to more than 1 million households.

In parallel, Stadtwerke München (SWM) has agreed to acquire a 25% equity stake in Gennaker, forming a strategic partnership with Skyborn as the project moves toward construction. The transaction is subject to approvals and anticipated financial close in third-quarter 2026.

Located about 15 km north of the Fischland-Darß-Zingst peninsula, Gennaker is set to become the largest offshore wind farm in the German Baltic Sea. The project has a planned capacity of up to 976.5 MW and is expected to begin construction following financial close, with startup targeted toward the end of 2028.

Skyborn said the combination of long-term offtake and strategic investment marks a key milestone in advancing the project, supporting Germany’s energy transition and strengthening domestic renewable power supply.

Crown Estate restarts tender for Morgan wind site

The UK’s Crown Estate is launching a tender process for the Morgan offshore wind site in the Irish Sea, which it plans to award to a developer in late 2026.

The site, with the potential for up to 1.5 GW, was first offered via the Offshore Wind Leasing Round 4 in 2021. However, EnBW and JERA Nex bp decided not to proceed with the Agreement for Lease for the Morgan offshore wind project, and development was discontinued this January.

It currently retains a grid connection.