France issues tender for 11 offshore wind farms

The French government has published a call for tenders notice in the Official Journal of the European Union on June 11, 2026.

The call launches the process to award development rights for eleven offshore wind projects, seven floating and four fixed-bottom, totaling a little over 10 GW.

The offshore wind sites offered through this tender are located off the coasts of Normandy and Brittany, in the South Atlantic and in the Mediterranean Sea.The project areas and their planned installed capacities are:

Fécamp Grand Large: three fixed-bottom projects, each with a capacity of 1.35 GW

Bretagne Nord Ouest: a 1.2 GW floating wind farm

Bretagne Sud 2: a 500 MW floating wind farm

Oléron 1: a 1.2 GW fixed-bottom offshore wind farm

Narbonnaise Sud Hérault 2: a 500 MW floating wind farm

Golfe du Lion Centre: one 1.1 GW and two 550 MW floating wind farms

Golfe de Fos 2: one 500 MW floating wind farm

The deadline for the submission of tenders is set for Oct. 12, 2026. According to procurement information on the website of the French Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE), interested developers can submit information requests until 19 July.

The French government announced earlier this year that it planned to award around 10 GW of offshore wind capacity by combining AO9 and AO10 tenders, with results expected by the end of 2026 or early 2027.

The tender documents and official pages do not specify an exact number of turbines per farm at this stage. They define installed capacity targets in MW/GW per zone/project (e.g., 1.35 GW each for the three Fécamp Grand Large fixed-bottom sites, 1.2 GW for Bretagne Nord Ouest floating, etc.).

Bidders (developers/consortia) will propose the exact layout, number of turbines, and models during the tender process. The final count will depend on:

Chosen turbine power rating (modern offshore turbines are typically 8–18+ MW each; larger ones mean fewer turbines per GW)

Site-specific constraints (bathymetry, wind resource, environmental buffers, etc.)

Technology (fixed-bottom vs. floating affects spacing and design)

Rough estimates (based on current industry norms and similar French projects):