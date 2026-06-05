Offshore wind activity expands as projects advance construction, certification and new technologies

All 54 monopile foundations for the Inch Cape Offshore Wind Farm in the UK North Sea are now in place, according to a June 3 company press release.

The project, 15-22 km from Scotland’s east coast, is a joint venture between ESB and Red Rock Renewables.

Jan De Nul’s Les Alizés heavy-lift vessel, leased for this project by charterer RWE, began the offshore installation program last December, traveling to and from a new purpose-built berth at the Port of Leith in Edinburgh to collect five monopiles for each voyage.

The monopiles are among the largest to date for an offshore wind development, with diameters of 11.5 m and lengths of up to 102 m, and weighing about 2,300 metric tons. SLPE was responsible for the engineering design; CWHI and Dajin fabricated the structures; and Forth Projects managed offloading and marshalling.

Les Alizés employed its 5,000-mt crane that extends to 160 m at full height, a purpose-designed IQIP pile lifting tool and an IQIP hydraulic impact hammer to drive the monopiles into the seafloor.

Geowind and Cathie had earlier performed geotechnical analysis to mitigate the risks of driving into the complex ground conditions.

Aside from the monopiles with transition pieces, Inch Cape will feature 18 jacket foundations with 54 pin piles to support 72 Vestas 15-MW turbines.

Offshore construction activity later this year will include the installation of transition pieces and jacket foundations and remaining sections of the second export cable, the first array cables and the first turbines.