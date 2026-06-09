Baobab Field offshore Cote d’Ivoire back in production

The FPSO had undergone refurbishment ahead of a new round of development drilling.
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June 9, 2026
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Courtesy MODEC
FPSO Baobab Ivoirien

FPSO Baobab Ivoirien was built for the development of the Baobab Field, located about 65 km southwest of Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, in West Africa.

CNR International has restarted production from the Baobab Field on the CI-40 Block offshore Côte d’Ivoire.

It follows a period offline for the Baobab Ivoirien FPSO, which underwent a life extension refurbishment program at Drydocks World in Dubai. The vessel, which had been taken offline in January 2025, returned to Côte d’Ivoire early in the second quarter for mooring and reconnection to the field infrastructure.

Partner Vaalco Energy said production has resumed from four producing wells and the remaining three should return to operation shortly.

A new development drilling program (Phase 5) is due to start in the second half of the year, which should include four producers, two to three injectors, and two workovers.

Vaalco CEO George Maxwell said, “We have the CI-40 Block license extended through 2038 and believe that there is significant development drilling upside at Baobab.”

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About the Author

Jeremy Beckman
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Jeremy Beckman

Editor, Europe

Jeremy Beckman has been Editor Europe, Offshore since 1992. Prior to joining Offshore he was a freelance journalist for eight years, working for a variety of electronics, computing and scientific journals in the UK. He regularly writes news columns on trends and events both in the NW Europe offshore region and globally. He also writes features on developments and technology in exploration and production.

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