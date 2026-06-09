Baobab Field offshore Cote d’Ivoire back in production

CNR International has restarted production from the Baobab Field on the CI-40 Block offshore Côte d’Ivoire.

It follows a period offline for the Baobab Ivoirien FPSO, which underwent a life extension refurbishment program at Drydocks World in Dubai. The vessel, which had been taken offline in January 2025, returned to Côte d’Ivoire early in the second quarter for mooring and reconnection to the field infrastructure.

Partner Vaalco Energy said production has resumed from four producing wells and the remaining three should return to operation shortly.

A new development drilling program (Phase 5) is due to start in the second half of the year, which should include four producers, two to three injectors, and two workovers.

Vaalco CEO George Maxwell said, “We have the CI-40 Block license extended through 2038 and believe that there is significant development drilling upside at Baobab.”