Eni makes giant gas-condensate find at Calao South offshore Côte d’Ivoire

Eni and its partners have drilled what appears to be Côte d’Ivoire’s second largest offshore discovery after Baleine, according to an Eni press release.

The Murene South-1X exploration well, drilled by the Saipem Santorini drillship in 2,200 m of water was the first in Block CI-501.

It encountered an estimate 5 Tcf (at the upper range) and 450 MMbbl of condensate (1.4 Bboe in total) in good quality Cenomanian sands.

Eni said the find, named Calao South, has confirmed the potential of the Calao channel complex that includes the earlier Calao discovery.

The well, which reached total depth of about 5,000 m (16,404 ft), underwent extensive data acquisition that confirmed the gross thickness of the main hydrocarbon bearing interval is about 500 m (1,640 ft), with good petrophysical properties.

A full drillstem test will follow to assess the production capacity of the discovery.

Petroci Holding is the other partner (with 10% interest).