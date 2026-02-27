Second dry hole for Murphy in exploration drilling campaign offshore Côte d’Ivoire

The Caracal-1X well in Block CI-102 will be P&A'd after delivering only hydrocarbon shows. A third well will follow on the Bubale prospect.
Feb. 27, 2026
Murphy reported that the results from the Caracal‑1X well will inform its ongoing assessment of remaining prospectivity across its Côte d’Ivoire acreage.

Murphy Oil and partner PETROCI have agreed to plug and abandon (P&A) the deepwater Caracal-1X exploration well in Block CI-102 offshore Côte d’Ivoire. 

As with the partnership’s earlier Civette-IX, the Caracal-1X well, which reached a total depth of 8,534 ft (2,601 m), was deemed a dry hole after encountering hydrocarbon shows.

Murphy said it would use the results to assess the remaining prospectivity across its Côte dIvoire offshore acreage. The partners remain committed to continuing drilling operations in the current back-to-back campaign with the Bubale-1X well in Block CI-709.

This will target a different geological play.

