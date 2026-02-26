Vaalco moving toward development plan for Kossipo oil development offshore Côte d’Ivoire

Vaalco recently shared operational updates for its offshore Gabon and Côte d’Ivoire projects.
Feb. 26, 2026
2 min read
Courtesy Vaalco
Vaalco's offshore Côte d’Ivoire operations

Block CI-40 offshore Côte d’Ivoire contains the deepwater producing Baobab Field and the Kossipo discovery. 

Vaalco Energy expects to complete a development plan later this year for the Kossipo Field offshore Côte d’Ivoire, after being confirmed as operator of the surrounding CI-40 Block, according to a recent operations update.

Kossipo was discovered in 2002 with the Kossipo-1X well, southwest of the Baobab Field, and appraised in 2019 with the Kossipo-2A well, which tested more than 7,000 bbl/d of oil.

Based partly on new ocean-bottom node seismic data, Vaalco estimates the field’s 2C resource at about 102 MMboe, out of 293 MMboe in-place. The company has a 60% interest in the CI-40 Block, the remainder held by state-owned PetroCi.

Vaalco is also a partner in the CNR-operated Baobab field, where the FPSO Baobab Ivorien was taken off station last year for shipyard modifications. It is presently offshore the coast of East Africa and should reach offshore Cote d’Ivoire by late March. 

Offshore Gabon, Vaalco has brought onstream the newly completed Etame 15H-ST development well in the 1V block of the Etame Field.

The drilling operation delivered a lateral of 250 m of net pay in good-quality Gamba sands near the top of the reservoir and a stabilized flow rate of about 2,000 bbl/d of oil with a 38% water cut, through a 42/64 choke and ESP at 54 Hz.

In mid-February, the West Etame step out exploration well was spudded from the S1 slot on the Etame platform, and it should reach the target zone by mid-March.

