Civette well offshore Côte d’Ivoire finds hydrocarbons, but not commercial

Murphy Oil reports that its initial well of its current deepwater exploration campaign offshore Côte d’Ivoire found non-commercial hydrocarbons in multiple intervals.

The Civette-1X well was drilled to a TD of 13,950 ft (4,252 m).

President and CEO Eric Hambly said the result – confirming the presence of hydrocarbons in this frontier play – still represented a success in the context of early-stage exploration.

Hambly said: “The well provided insights that strengthen our subsurface understanding for the potential of the basin and inform the remaining prospectivity on the CI-502 Block.”

Murphy and partner Société Nationale d’Opérations Pétrolières de la Côte d’Ivoire (PETROCI), will next drill the Caracal and Bubale prospects, both said to be targeting independent plays with potentially large resources.

In a presentation earlier this year, Murphy reported that Caracal could contain 150 – 360 MMboe, and Bubale 340-850 MMboe.