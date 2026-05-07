Offshore Africa: Drilling restarts in Congo, Bouri gas scope expands, Tano Basin reimaging advances

Perenco starts second drilling campaign offshore Republic of Congo

Perenco Congo has started a new five-year drilling campaign on the Masseko oil field offshore Republic of Congo.

This should increase production while also testing a new geological horizon. Gregoire de Courcelles, managing director of Perenco Congo, said initial drilling results had been positive.

Moreover, late last year, the company completed a five infill well drilling program on the offshore Tchibouela East Field, which has raised oil production by 6,000 bbl/d.

Techniques employed included horizontal and u-shaped wells to boost oil recovery. The field has been in operation for almost three decades.