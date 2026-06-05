Suppliers advance Uaru, Hammerhead and Longtail work offshore Guyana

Contract awards and project support activity continue to build across ExxonMobil’s Stabroek Block offshore Guyana.
Recent updates span subsea installation work for Uaru, topsides equipment supply for the Hammerhead FPSO, and pipeline contracts tied to the Hammerhead and Longtail developments, highlighting ongoing momentum in both project execution and supply chain investment.
MDL supports Uaru flex-lay operation
Maritime Developments Ltd (MDL) has devised a transpooling arrangement to support Saipem’s flexlay operations for the Uaru Field development in the Stabroek Block offshore Guyana.
The two-track tensioner package, mobilized from MDL’s equipment base in Houma, Louisiana, was used for the relocation of an umbilical from the quayside into the under-deck carousel on the subsea construction vessel Normand Maximus.
The package included a grillage adapted to interface with the existing equipment on deck while ensuring correct alignment of the product during handling, MDL said.
Prior to deployment, a product squeeze test took place with the tensioner at Houma facility, overseen by MDL’s field service personnel.
Previously the company had assisted Saipem’s pipelay operations at the Yellowtail Field in the same block with equipment from the Winches & Lifting Solutions division, also mobilized from Houma.
MODEC orders TMC air compressors for Hammerhead FPSO
MODEC has contracted TMC Compressors to provide a marine compressed air system to the Essequibo 1899 FPSO, which will operate at the Hammerhead Field offshore Guyana.
TMC’s package will comprise air compressors, air dryers, filters and a control system, tailored to the strict air quality requirements for utility and instrument air consumers onboard the vessel, which will be spread-moored about 200 km offshore Guyana on the Stabroek Block.
"The less equipment and personnel you need to send this far offshore, the better it is for both the FPSO operator’s operating expenditure and environmental footprint," said Hans-Petter Tanum, TMC's director of sales and business development. “That is why we will deliver compressors that the onboard crew can maintain themselves, without an external service technician.”
The technology employed for the compressors is also said to deliver low energy consumption, operating costs and lmissions to air.
The FPSO will initially produce 150,000 bbl/d.
Vallourec secures ExxonMobil Guyana pipeline work
Vallourec has won two pipeline contracts from ExxonMobil Guyana covering the Hammerhead and Longtail developments in the Stabroek Block, under a long-term agreement signed in 2021. The scope includes more than 145 km (about 40,000 tonnes) of coated pipe, with 90 km to be treated using ExxonMobil’s Proxxima resin system with GDLX subsea insulation.
The company will also apply anti-corrosion coatings and CRA-based internal treatment. The Proxxima/GDLX system is designed to improve thermal performance and speed insulation processes, helping reduce operating costs during shutdowns.