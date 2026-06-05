Suppliers advance Uaru, Hammerhead and Longtail work offshore Guyana

MDL supports Uaru flex-lay operation

Maritime Developments Ltd (MDL) has devised a transpooling arrangement to support Saipem’s flexlay operations for the Uaru Field development in the Stabroek Block offshore Guyana.

The two-track tensioner package, mobilized from MDL’s equipment base in Houma, Louisiana, was used for the relocation of an umbilical from the quayside into the under-deck carousel on the subsea construction vessel Normand Maximus.

The package included a grillage adapted to interface with the existing equipment on deck while ensuring correct alignment of the product during handling, MDL said.

Prior to deployment, a product squeeze test took place with the tensioner at Houma facility, overseen by MDL’s field service personnel.

Previously the company had assisted Saipem’s pipelay operations at the Yellowtail Field in the same block with equipment from the Winches & Lifting Solutions division, also mobilized from Houma.