ABL supporting Hammerhead project marine operations offshore Guyana

ABL will perform marine warranty survey services for marine operations and installation activities at the ExxonMobil-operated Hammerhead field development offshore Guyana.

Hammerhead, about 200 km offshore Guyana, will feature a spread-moored FPSO connected to subsea production and injection wells. Produced oil will be offloaded to export tankers in a tandem mooring configuration, with the gas transferred to a gas-to-energy pipeline system at either the Liza Unity FPSO or an onshore gas-to-energy plant.

ABL previously provided similar services for the Liza 1, Liza 2, Payara, Yellow Tail and Uaru projects elsewhere on the Stabroek Block.

The company is managing the Hammerhead program from its offices in Houston, with support from other ABL divisions in Calgary, Paris, Rotterdam and Rio de Janeiro. Offshore activities will take place during 2027-2028.