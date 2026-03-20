ABL supporting Hammerhead project marine operations offshore Guyana

Marine warranty survey specialist ABL has performed a similar role at ExxonMobil’s previous five developments on the Stabroek Block.
Related To: 
March 20, 2026
Courtesy ABL / ExxonMobil
ExxonMobil Payara FPSO

The Hammerhead project will be a follow-on from ABL's involvement with ExxonMobil’s Liza 1, Liza 2, Payara (pictured), Yellow Tail and Uaru.

ABL will perform marine warranty survey services for marine operations and installation activities at the ExxonMobil-operated Hammerhead field development offshore Guyana.

Hammerhead, about 200 km offshore Guyana, will feature a spread-moored FPSO connected to subsea production and injection wells. Produced oil will be offloaded to export tankers in a tandem mooring configuration, with the gas transferred to a gas-to-energy pipeline system at either the Liza Unity FPSO or an onshore gas-to-energy plant.

ABL previously provided similar services for the Liza 1, Liza 2, Payara, Yellow Tail and Uaru projects elsewhere on the Stabroek Block.

The company is managing the Hammerhead program from its offices in Houston, with support from other ABL divisions in Calgary, Paris, Rotterdam and Rio de Janeiro. Offshore activities will take place during 2027-2028.

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About the Author

Jeremy Beckman
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Jeremy Beckman

Editor, Europe

Jeremy Beckman has been Editor Europe, Offshore since 1992. Prior to joining Offshore he was a freelance journalist for eight years, working for a variety of electronics, computing and scientific journals in the UK. He regularly writes news columns on trends and events both in the NW Europe offshore region and globally. He also writes features on developments and technology in exploration and production.

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