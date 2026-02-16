Mooring pre-lay concludes at ExxonMobil’s Uaru Field offshore Guyana

Jumbo Offshore has finished preparatory mooring activities at the Uaru Field offshore Guyana on behalf of the FPSO supplier MODEC.

The Errea Wittu, commissioned by Uaru operator ExxonMobil Guyana, will operate 200 km offshore in a water depth of 1,750 m.

Jumbo’s workscope involved installing the suction anchors and pre-lay of the mooring lines ahead of the FPSO hook-up operation.

Jumbo performed installation engineering, procurement, mobilization and marshalling activities to support offshore installation. The offshore campaign was completed using the Fairplayer J-class installation vessel.

The Errea Wittu FPSO will produce 250,000 bbl/d of oil, with gas treatment capacity of 540 MMcf/d, water injection of up to 350,000 bl/d, produced water capacity of 300,000/d, and storage for 2 MMbbl of crude oil.