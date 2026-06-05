Subsea roundup: Monitoring advances, Gulf projects and safety guidance drive subsea activity

The subsea sector sees strategic moves such as Subsea7 and Expro securing major contracts in the Gulf of Mexico, Motive Offshore's acquisition of C‑Kore to expand testing capabilities, and IMCA releasing safety guidelines to address the complexities of aging infrastructure decommissioning.
June 5, 2026
3 min read
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Courtesy Sonardyne
FPSO mooring technology collaboration by Sonardyne and AMOG

The partnership will combine Sonardyne’s underwater monitoring, positioning and communication technologies and AMOG’s engineering assessment to reduce downtime and enable life extension for oil and gas moorings as well as pipelines and risers.

Recent company announcements highlight developments in subsea asset monitoring, ongoing project and intervention work in the US Gulf, corporate activity in subsea services, and new safety guidance tied to increasing decommissioning activity.

Sonardyne, AMOG advance subsea monitoring collaboration

Courtesy Sonardyne
Observer wireless intelligent subsea asset integrity monitoring technology

Sonardyne’s new Observer wireless intelligent subsea asset integrity monitoring technology features high and low-frequency motion monitoring capability alongside third-party sensor integration and internal edge analytics.

Sonardyne has signed a memorandum of understanding with AMOG to develop an integrated subsea asset monitoring service for offshore energy infrastructure.

The agreement will combine Sonardyne’s subsea monitoring, positioning and communications technologies with AMOG’s engineering assessment capabilities, targeting applications across moorings, pipelines and risers in both offshore oil and gas and floating wind developments. 

The companies plan to deploy Sonardyne’s wireless “Observer” monitoring system, which supports motion monitoring, sensor integration and edge analytics to provide near-real-time insight into subsea asset condition. 

The partners are already working on a near-real-time mooring monitoring system for a floating offshore wind project in Europe. 

Subsea7, Expro secure Gulf of Mexico work scopes

Courtesy Subsea7
Subsea7 vessel

Subsea7 reported that the US Gulf contract is valued between $50 million and $150 million.

Subsea7 has been awarded a contract by Murphy Exploration & Production for the String Music development in the US Gulf.

The scope includes engineering, procurement, construction and offshore installation of a production flowline and associated subsea infrastructure in water depths up to 1,850 m, tied back to the Delta House facility in Mississippi Canyon Block 431. 

Project management and engineering will begin immediately in Houston, with offshore operations scheduled for 2027. 

Separately, Expro has secured a contract extension of up to five years with a global operator in the US Gulf to continue subsea completion and intervention services. 

The work scope includes deployment of the company’s Solus shear-and-seal valve, designed to support well integrity, along with subsea landing string services for well intervention and completion activities. 

Courtesy DeepOcean
DeepOcean pipeline inspection
This annual report provides an in-depth analysis of the offshore subsea sector, highlighting market outlooks, technological advancements and key industry projects shaping 2026...
Feb. 11, 2026

Motive Offshore acquires C‑Kore

Motive Offshore Group has acquired C‑Kore, a subsea technology company that specializes in testing, inspection and certification services for the subsea market.

C‑Kore will continue to operate under its existing leadership.

The companies said the acquisition will combine C‑Kore’s technology-led capabilities with Motive’s global footprint across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific, while maintaining support for existing customers.

IMCA issues guidance on subsea decommissioning safety

The International Marine Contractors Association (IMCA) has published new guidance addressing diver safety in subsea decommissioning and dismantlement projects. 

The association cites increasing risks associated with aging infrastructure, incomplete historical records and changing subsea conditions as key challenges facing diving operations. 

Global decommissioning activity is expected to increase significantly, with expenditure forecast to reach about $81 billion between 2025 and 2035. 

IMCA notes that many offshore structures were not designed for removal and can be decades old, creating uncertainty around actual subsea conditions during dismantlement. 

The guidance emphasizes verification of “as found” conditions, structured management of change processes, and careful planning and controls where diver intervention is required.

Other recent subsea news:

Courtesy DeepOcean
DeepOcean Edda Freya vessel
The program includes subsea installations for the Istflak-Castberg development in the Barents Sea and riser replacement/recovery at Visund and Snorre A.
May 29, 2026
Courtesy Subsea7
Subsea7 offshore vessels
The connection will allow the Goliat Field’s previously uncommercialized gas to be delivered to Equinor’s Hammerfest LNG complex.
May 22, 2026
Courtesy MISC
Marechal Duque de Caxias FPSO
The company is supporting SURF contractor Subsea7 on the two deepwater projects in the presalt Santos Basin.
May 15, 2026

Q&A with OneSubsea CEO:

Courtesy OneSubsea
OneSubsea manufacturing facility in Bergen
Operators are reshaping subsea development strategies, prioritizing tiebacks, standardization and early contractor engagement, while advancing all-electric systems, digital tools...
May 14, 2026
This piece was created with the help of generative AI tools and edited by our content team for clarity and accuracy.

About the Author

Ariana Hurtado
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Ariana Hurtado

Editor-in-Chief

With more than a decade of copy editing, project management and journalism experience, Ariana Hurtado is a seasoned managing editor born and raised in the energy capital of the world—Houston, Texas. She currently serves as editor-in-chief of Offshore, overseeing the editorial team, its content and the brand's growth from a digital perspective. 

Utilizing her editorial expertise, she manages digital media for the Offshore team. She also helps create and oversee new special industry reports and revolutionizes existing supplements, while also contributing content to Offshore's magazine, newsletters and website as a copy editor and writer. 

Prior to her current role, she served as Offshore's editor and director of special reports from April 2022 to December 2024. Before joining Offshore, she served as senior managing editor of publications with Hart Energy. Prior to her nearly nine years with Hart, she worked on the copy desk as a news editor at the Houston Chronicle.

She graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Houston.

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