Subsea roundup: Monitoring advances, Gulf projects and safety guidance drive subsea activity

Sonardyne has signed a memorandum of understanding with AMOG to develop an integrated subsea asset monitoring service for offshore energy infrastructure.

The agreement will combine Sonardyne’s subsea monitoring, positioning and communications technologies with AMOG’s engineering assessment capabilities, targeting applications across moorings, pipelines and risers in both offshore oil and gas and floating wind developments.

The companies plan to deploy Sonardyne’s wireless “Observer” monitoring system, which supports motion monitoring, sensor integration and edge analytics to provide near-real-time insight into subsea asset condition.

The partners are already working on a near-real-time mooring monitoring system for a floating offshore wind project in Europe.

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