Subsea roundup: Monitoring advances, Gulf projects and safety guidance drive subsea activity

Recent company announcements highlight developments in subsea asset monitoring, ongoing project and intervention work in the US Gulf, corporate activity in subsea services, and new safety guidance tied to increasing decommissioning activity.
Sonardyne, AMOG advance subsea monitoring collaboration
Sonardyne has signed a memorandum of understanding with AMOG to develop an integrated subsea asset monitoring service for offshore energy infrastructure.
The agreement will combine Sonardyne’s subsea monitoring, positioning and communications technologies with AMOG’s engineering assessment capabilities, targeting applications across moorings, pipelines and risers in both offshore oil and gas and floating wind developments.
The companies plan to deploy Sonardyne’s wireless “Observer” monitoring system, which supports motion monitoring, sensor integration and edge analytics to provide near-real-time insight into subsea asset condition.
The partners are already working on a near-real-time mooring monitoring system for a floating offshore wind project in Europe.
Subsea7, Expro secure Gulf of Mexico work scopes
Subsea7 has been awarded a contract by Murphy Exploration & Production for the String Music development in the US Gulf.
The scope includes engineering, procurement, construction and offshore installation of a production flowline and associated subsea infrastructure in water depths up to 1,850 m, tied back to the Delta House facility in Mississippi Canyon Block 431.
Project management and engineering will begin immediately in Houston, with offshore operations scheduled for 2027.
Separately, Expro has secured a contract extension of up to five years with a global operator in the US Gulf to continue subsea completion and intervention services.
The work scope includes deployment of the company’s Solus shear-and-seal valve, designed to support well integrity, along with subsea landing string services for well intervention and completion activities.
Motive Offshore acquires C‑Kore
Motive Offshore Group has acquired C‑Kore, a subsea technology company that specializes in testing, inspection and certification services for the subsea market.
C‑Kore will continue to operate under its existing leadership.
The companies said the acquisition will combine C‑Kore’s technology-led capabilities with Motive’s global footprint across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific, while maintaining support for existing customers.
IMCA issues guidance on subsea decommissioning safety
The International Marine Contractors Association (IMCA) has published new guidance addressing diver safety in subsea decommissioning and dismantlement projects.
The association cites increasing risks associated with aging infrastructure, incomplete historical records and changing subsea conditions as key challenges facing diving operations.
Global decommissioning activity is expected to increase significantly, with expenditure forecast to reach about $81 billion between 2025 and 2035.
IMCA notes that many offshore structures were not designed for removal and can be decades old, creating uncertainty around actual subsea conditions during dismantlement.
The guidance emphasizes verification of “as found” conditions, structured management of change processes, and careful planning and controls where diver intervention is required.