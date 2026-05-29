DeepOcean wins subsea tieback, riser jobs at three Equinor fields offshore Norway

Equinor has awarded subsea construction work to DeepOcean at three field centers offshore Norway.

The Isflak oil discovery is under development via an 8.5-km subsea satellite tieback to the Johan Castberg FPSO in the Barents Sea.

DeepOcean will install the four-slot template and manifold module, flowlines, and static umbilical, while also managing associated survey, tie-ins and pre-commissioning tasks.

For the Visund Field in the North Sea, the SIMOPRO (simultaneous marine operation and production) installation contract involves replacing a gas export riser and an oil export riser, while the offshore production facility is in operation.

DeepOcean will perform onshore project management, engineering, fabrication and procurement, as well as offshore installation activities that will include survey, dredging, tie-ins and pre-commissioning activities at the Visund Field.

The other award, related to the Snorre Field complex in the North Sea, involves options for recovering eight existing risers and umbilicals connecting the underwater production area and the Snorre A production facilities.

All the work will be spread across the 2027-28 seasons in water depths ranging from 300-400 m.