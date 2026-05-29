DeepOcean wins subsea tieback, riser jobs at three Equinor fields offshore Norway

The program includes subsea installations for the Istflak-Castberg development in the Barents Sea and riser replacement/recovery at Visund and Snorre A.
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May 29, 2026
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The contract includes subsea work at the Visund Field in the North Sea, the Johan Castberg Field in the Barents Sea, and an option for potential work at the Snorre A subsea field in the North Sea.

Equinor has awarded subsea construction work to DeepOcean at three field centers offshore Norway.

The Isflak oil discovery is under development via an 8.5-km subsea satellite tieback to the Johan Castberg FPSO in the Barents Sea.

DeepOcean will install the four-slot template and manifold module, flowlines, and static umbilical, while also managing associated survey, tie-ins and pre-commissioning tasks.

For the Visund Field in the North Sea, the SIMOPRO (simultaneous marine operation and production) installation contract involves replacing a gas export riser and an oil export riser, while the offshore production facility is in operation.

DeepOcean will perform onshore project management, engineering, fabrication and procurement, as well as offshore installation activities that will include survey, dredging, tie-ins and pre-commissioning activities at the Visund Field.

The other award, related to the Snorre Field complex in the North Sea, involves options for recovering eight existing risers and umbilicals connecting the underwater production area and the Snorre A production facilities.

All the work will be spread across the 2027-28 seasons in water depths ranging from 300-400 m.

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Jeremy Beckman
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Jeremy Beckman

Editor, Europe

Jeremy Beckman has been Editor Europe, Offshore since 1992. Prior to joining Offshore he was a freelance journalist for eight years, working for a variety of electronics, computing and scientific journals in the UK. He regularly writes news columns on trends and events both in the NW Europe offshore region and globally. He also writes features on developments and technology in exploration and production.

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