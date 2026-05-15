ABL overseeing Mero 3 and 4 subsea installations offshore Brazil

ABL Energy & Marine Consultants Brasil will assist Subsea7 with its transportation and installation (T&I) campaign for the SURF infrastructure for the Mero 3 and 4 developments in the Santos Basin offshore Brazil.

The subsea risers and flowlines will be installed in 1,850 m to 2,100 m of water, with connections to the Mero 3 FPSO Marechal Duque de Caxias and Mero 4 FPSO Alexandre de Gusmão.

ABL’s scope as marine warranty surveyor will include technical document review and approval of operational and engineering documentation; suitability surveys of the proposed fleet proposed; onsite attendance to witness and approve all critical onshore and offshore operations; approval of limiting environmental criteria; and attending all HAZID and HAZOP meetings.

The company’s division in Brazil will manage these duties, with T&I work underway.

Petrobras operates Mero 3 and 4 in partnership with Shell Brasil, TotalEnergies, CNPC, CNOOC and Pré-Sal Petróleo.