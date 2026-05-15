ABL overseeing Mero 3 and 4 subsea installations offshore Brazil

The company is supporting SURF contractor Subsea7 on the two deepwater projects in the presalt Santos Basin.
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May 15, 2026
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Courtesy MISC
Marechal Duque de Caxias FPSO

The work scope will encompass pipelines installed on the Mero 3 (FPSO Marechal Duque de Caxias pictured) and Mero 4 projects.

ABL Energy & Marine Consultants Brasil will assist Subsea7 with its transportation and installation (T&I) campaign for the SURF infrastructure for the Mero 3 and 4 developments in the Santos Basin offshore Brazil.

The subsea risers and flowlines will be installed in 1,850 m to 2,100 m of water, with connections to the Mero 3 FPSO Marechal Duque de Caxias and Mero 4 FPSO Alexandre de Gusmão.

ABL’s scope as marine warranty surveyor will include technical document review and approval of operational and engineering documentation; suitability surveys of the proposed fleet proposed; onsite attendance to witness and approve all critical onshore and offshore operations; approval of limiting environmental criteria; and attending all HAZID and HAZOP meetings.

The company’s division in Brazil will manage these duties, with T&I work underway.

Petrobras operates Mero 3 and 4 in partnership with Shell Brasil, TotalEnergies, CNPC, CNOOC and Pré-Sal Petróleo.

Courtesy Teekay
Pioneiro de Libra FPSO at the offshore Mero oil field

An extended well testing program was recently carried out over 12 months within the Mero 2 and Mero 3 areas using the Pioneiro de Libra FPSO.

About the Author

Jeremy Beckman
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Jeremy Beckman

Editor, Europe

Jeremy Beckman has been Editor Europe, Offshore since 1992. Prior to joining Offshore he was a freelance journalist for eight years, working for a variety of electronics, computing and scientific journals in the UK. He regularly writes news columns on trends and events both in the NW Europe offshore region and globally. He also writes features on developments and technology in exploration and production.

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