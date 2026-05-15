Installation, surveys and port strategies advance major offshore wind projects across Europe

First monopile foundation in place at 2.9-MW Hornsea 3 wind farm

Cadeler’s A-class vessel Wind Ally has installed the first monopile foundation at Ørsted’s Hornsea 3 offshore wind farm development in the UK North Sea.

Another Cadeler vessel, Wind Orca, handled installation of secondary steel structures.

Altogether, the company will transport and install 197 monopile foundations for the 2.9-GW development, said to be the world’s largest offshore wind project to date.

This is also Cadeler’s first full T&I assignment for offshore monopile foundations. It follows years of planning, engineering and coordination of teams onshore and offshore, the company added.

Service operation ESVAGT FROUDE was responsible for the full commissioning scope, with Boston Energy tasked with post-installation commissioning and completion for the foundation.

For the broader Hornsea 3 installation campaign, Cadeler will deploy three of its offshore wind installation vessels. Wind Ally is designed to support T&I of XXL monopile foundations.