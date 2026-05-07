Offshore wind consents, contracts and projects advance across Europe

Developers and suppliers move key offshore wind projects forward in Scotland, Poland and Germany, with consent filings, cable contracts, vessel electrification solutions and ownership changes highlighting continued momentum across the sector.
May 7, 2026
3 min read
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Baltic 1 Offshore Wind Farm

From a major ScotWind project entering the offshore consent process to new contracts supporting Polish Baltic Sea developments, offshore wind activity continues at pace across Europe.

This week’s roundup covers project milestones, supplier awards, vessel electrification initiatives and technology demonstrations shaping the next phase of offshore wind build‑out and operations.

Thistle Wind submits offshore consent application for 1‑GW Bowdun project

Thistle Wind Partners reported May 7 that it has submitted its offshore consent application to the Scottish government’s Marine Directorate for the 1‑GW Bowdun Offshore Wind Farm off the Aberdeenshire coast, moving the fixed-bottom ScotWind project into full determination alongside its onshore plans. 

If approved, Bowdun could supply power to the equivalent of more than 1.2 million homes and is expected to support over 700 jobs during construction, plus about 60 long-term operations and maintenance roles.

SPIE to support cable termination and testing at Baltyk wind farms

Courtesy SPIE
SPIE to deliver 66kV Inter-Array Cable Termination and Testing for two large offshore wind farms in Poland

SPIE Wind Connect will undertake the termination and testing of the 66kV inter-array cable network connecting the wind turbine generators to the offshore substations.

SPIE Global Services Energy, through its specialist offshore subsidiary SPIE Wind Connect, reported May 6 that it has been awarded a contract by Seaway7 to carry out 66‑kV inter-array cable termination and testing for the Baltyk II and Baltyk III offshore wind farms.

The projects, each planned at about 720 MW, will use the inter-array networks to connect wind turbines to offshore substations, with offshore work scheduled to begin in the second quarter of this year.

The Baltyk II and Baltyk III offshore wind farms are located within the Polish Exclusive Economic Zone in the southwestern Baltic Sea off the coast of northern Poland.

New standalone monopile systems support vessel electrification offshore

On April 21, Stillstrom by Maersk launched two monopile-based offshore charging concepts, the Power Hub and Power Tower, aimed at addressing the lack of reliable electric power for vessels supporting offshore wind farms.

Designed as standalone systems that can be deployed independently of turbines, the applications target vessel electrification for installation, service and operations campaigns. The Power Hub is suited for retrofitting in existing wind farms, and the Power Tower is intended for integration into new offshore wind developments using standard installation methods.

Fred. Olsen Seawind set for full ownership of Muir Mhòr wind project

On April 22, Vattenfall agreed to sell its share in the Muir Mhòr floating offshore wind farm project in the UK North Sea to joint venture partner Fred. Olsen Seawind.

Subject to regulatory clearance, Fred. Olsen Seawind will assume 100% ownership.

The development should continue on schedule, assuming the project receives remaining relevant development consents, including offshore consent.

Muir Mhòr, 63 km east of Peterhead, north of Aberdeen, is one of Scotland’s earliest commercialscale floating offshore wind schemes, with a planned capacity of up to 1GW. Seabed rights were awarded under the 2022 ScotWind leasing round, with onshore consent secured last year.

Operations could start in the early 2030s.

Vattenfall said it took the decision to withdraw to focus on other on offshore wind developments such as Nordlicht I and II in Germany waters, and Zeevonk in the Dutch North Sea.

IQIP to deploy EQ‑Piling on full‑scale monopile at EnBW’s Dreekant site

Courtesy Vattenfall
IQIP monopile installation

IQIP, together with EnBW and Vattenfall, reported on April 23 that EQ-Piling technology will go offshore for its first full-scale monopile installation.

In a separate announcement last month, Vattenfall revealed it is collaborating with IQIP and EnBW on taking EQ-Piling technology for the first full-scale monopile installation demonstration offshore at the site of the planned Dreekan wind farm in Germany.

It follows a successful inshore demonstration at Maasvlakte 2 in Rotterdam. EQ-Piling is a new low-noise and low-carbon installation method, the company added.

IQIP contracted DEME to perform the installation from the Orion construction vessel. The demo is scheduled to take place this month, subject to issuing of the final permit.

This piece was created with the help of generative AI tools and edited by our content team for clarity and accuracy.

About the Author

Jeremy Beckman
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Jeremy Beckman

Editor, Europe

Jeremy Beckman has been Editor Europe, Offshore since 1992. Prior to joining Offshore he was a freelance journalist for eight years, working for a variety of electronics, computing and scientific journals in the UK. He regularly writes news columns on trends and events both in the NW Europe offshore region and globally. He also writes features on developments and technology in exploration and production.

Ariana Hurtado
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Ariana Hurtado

Editor-in-Chief

With more than a decade of copy editing, project management and journalism experience, Ariana Hurtado is a seasoned managing editor born and raised in the energy capital of the world—Houston, Texas. She currently serves as editor-in-chief of Offshore, overseeing the editorial team, its content and the brand's growth from a digital perspective. 

Utilizing her editorial expertise, she manages digital media for the Offshore team. She also helps create and oversee new special industry reports and revolutionizes existing supplements, while also contributing content to Offshore's magazine, newsletters and website as a copy editor and writer. 

Prior to her current role, she served as Offshore's editor and director of special reports from April 2022 to December 2024. Before joining Offshore, she served as senior managing editor of publications with Hart Energy. Prior to her nearly nine years with Hart, she worked on the copy desk as a news editor at the Houston Chronicle.

She graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Houston.

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