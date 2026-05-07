Offshore wind consents, contracts and projects advance across Europe

From a major ScotWind project entering the offshore consent process to new contracts supporting Polish Baltic Sea developments, offshore wind activity continues at pace across Europe.
This week’s roundup covers project milestones, supplier awards, vessel electrification initiatives and technology demonstrations shaping the next phase of offshore wind build‑out and operations.
Thistle Wind submits offshore consent application for 1‑GW Bowdun project
Thistle Wind Partners reported May 7 that it has submitted its offshore consent application to the Scottish government’s Marine Directorate for the 1‑GW Bowdun Offshore Wind Farm off the Aberdeenshire coast, moving the fixed-bottom ScotWind project into full determination alongside its onshore plans.
If approved, Bowdun could supply power to the equivalent of more than 1.2 million homes and is expected to support over 700 jobs during construction, plus about 60 long-term operations and maintenance roles.
SPIE to support cable termination and testing at Baltyk wind farms
SPIE Global Services Energy, through its specialist offshore subsidiary SPIE Wind Connect, reported May 6 that it has been awarded a contract by Seaway7 to carry out 66‑kV inter-array cable termination and testing for the Baltyk II and Baltyk III offshore wind farms.
The projects, each planned at about 720 MW, will use the inter-array networks to connect wind turbines to offshore substations, with offshore work scheduled to begin in the second quarter of this year.
The Baltyk II and Baltyk III offshore wind farms are located within the Polish Exclusive Economic Zone in the southwestern Baltic Sea off the coast of northern Poland.
New standalone monopile systems support vessel electrification offshore
On April 21, Stillstrom by Maersk launched two monopile-based offshore charging concepts, the Power Hub and Power Tower, aimed at addressing the lack of reliable electric power for vessels supporting offshore wind farms.
Designed as standalone systems that can be deployed independently of turbines, the applications target vessel electrification for installation, service and operations campaigns. The Power Hub is suited for retrofitting in existing wind farms, and the Power Tower is intended for integration into new offshore wind developments using standard installation methods.
Fred. Olsen Seawind set for full ownership of Muir Mhòr wind project
On April 22, Vattenfall agreed to sell its share in the Muir Mhòr floating offshore wind farm project in the UK North Sea to joint venture partner Fred. Olsen Seawind.
Subject to regulatory clearance, Fred. Olsen Seawind will assume 100% ownership.
The development should continue on schedule, assuming the project receives remaining relevant development consents, including offshore consent.
Muir Mhòr, 63 km east of Peterhead, north of Aberdeen, is one of Scotland’s earliest commercial‑scale floating offshore wind schemes, with a planned capacity of up to 1GW. Seabed rights were awarded under the 2022 ScotWind leasing round, with onshore consent secured last year.
Operations could start in the early 2030s.
Vattenfall said it took the decision to withdraw to focus on other on offshore wind developments such as Nordlicht I and II in Germany waters, and Zeevonk in the Dutch North Sea.
IQIP to deploy EQ‑Piling on full‑scale monopile at EnBW’s Dreekant site
In a separate announcement last month, Vattenfall revealed it is collaborating with IQIP and EnBW on taking EQ-Piling technology for the first full-scale monopile installation demonstration offshore at the site of the planned Dreekan wind farm in Germany.
It follows a successful inshore demonstration at Maasvlakte 2 in Rotterdam. EQ-Piling is a new low-noise and low-carbon installation method, the company added.
IQIP contracted DEME to perform the installation from the Orion construction vessel. The demo is scheduled to take place this month, subject to issuing of the final permit.