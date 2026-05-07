Offshore wind consents, contracts and projects advance across Europe

SPIE Global Services Energy, through its specialist offshore subsidiary SPIE Wind Connect, reported May 6 that it has been awarded a contract by Seaway7 to carry out 66‑kV inter-array cable termination and testing for the Baltyk II and Baltyk III offshore wind farms.

The projects, each planned at about 720 MW, will use the inter-array networks to connect wind turbines to offshore substations, with offshore work scheduled to begin in the second quarter of this year.

The Baltyk II and Baltyk III offshore wind farms are located within the Polish Exclusive Economic Zone in the southwestern Baltic Sea off the coast of northern Poland.

New standalone monopile systems support vessel electrification offshore

On April 21, Stillstrom by Maersk launched two monopile-based offshore charging concepts, the Power Hub and Power Tower, aimed at addressing the lack of reliable electric power for vessels supporting offshore wind farms.

Designed as standalone systems that can be deployed independently of turbines, the applications target vessel electrification for installation, service and operations campaigns. The Power Hub is suited for retrofitting in existing wind farms, and the Power Tower is intended for integration into new offshore wind developments using standard installation methods.

Fred. Olsen Seawind set for full ownership of Muir Mhòr wind project

On April 22, Vattenfall agreed to sell its share in the Muir Mhòr floating offshore wind farm project in the UK North Sea to joint venture partner Fred. Olsen Seawind.

Subject to regulatory clearance, Fred. Olsen Seawind will assume 100% ownership.

The development should continue on schedule, assuming the project receives remaining relevant development consents, including offshore consent.

Muir Mhòr, 63 km east of Peterhead, north of Aberdeen, is one of Scotland’s earliest commercial‑scale floating offshore wind schemes, with a planned capacity of up to 1GW. Seabed rights were awarded under the 2022 ScotWind leasing round, with onshore consent secured last year.

Operations could start in the early 2030s.

Vattenfall said it took the decision to withdraw to focus on other on offshore wind developments such as Nordlicht I and II in Germany waters, and Zeevonk in the Dutch North Sea.

IQIP to deploy EQ‑Piling on full‑scale monopile at EnBW’s Dreekant site