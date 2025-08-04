Roundup: Offshore wind energy projects continued making progress in July

Siemens Gamesa provisionally selected for Baltic Sea BC-Wind turbines

Ocean Winds (OW), the 50:50 joint venture between EDP Renewables and ENGIE, has chosen Siemens Gamesa to supply and maintain the offshore wind turbines for the BC-Wind project in the Polish sector of the Baltic Sea, according to a July 29 OW news release.

Subject to a Notice to Proceed by the co-venturers, Siemens Gamesa will provide 26 SG 14-236 turbines for the Phase I development. All the turbines will have a nominal capacity of 14 MW, with a Power Boost feature designed to increase power output to 15 MW.

Last summer, the turbines received IECRE type certification, confirming compliance with international quality and safety standards, OW added. They are due to be installed and commissioned in 2028, with BC-Wind entering service the same year.

The project’s marshalling harbor will be Terminal T5 in the Port of Gdańsk, serving as the logistics base for pre-assembly and load-out operations.

BC-Wind will be located 23 km north of the coastal Krokowa and Choczewo municipalities in the Pomeranian Voivodeship. It will have a planned capacity of up to 390 MW, with the development spread across a total area of 90.94 sq km.

The project has secured an environmental decision for the offshore and onshore components, and rights to a Contract for Difference. OW is now focused on appointing the remaining major suppliers, with FID planned later in the year.