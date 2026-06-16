bp reportedly initiates sale of minority interests in Kaskida, Tiber projects

bp has launched a formal process to sell minority stakes in two of its flagship projects in the US Gulf of Mexico, the Kaskida and Tiber (Tiber-Guadalupe) projects, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter.

The move, described as one of the first major strategic actions under new CEO Meg O’Neill, aims to bring in partners to share development costs and risks while allowing bp to retain operatorship and significant exposure to future production. Each project is estimated to be worth billions of dollars to bp, with the company having considered sales of up to 50% stakes in earlier discussions.

Some of the project highlights include:

Kaskida: bp took final investment decision (FID) in July 2024 on this 100%-owned project. It features a new floating production unit with capacity for 80,000 barrels of oil per day from an initial six wells. First production is targeted for 2029, with discovered recoverable resources estimated at around 275 million barrels of oil equivalent in the first phase (potential for additional phases). It represents bp’s sixth operated hub in the region and unlocks broader Paleogene potential.

bp took final investment decision (FID) in July 2024 on this 100%-owned project. It features a new floating production unit with capacity for 80,000 barrels of oil per day from an initial six wells. First production is targeted for 2029, with discovered recoverable resources estimated at around 275 million barrels of oil equivalent in the first phase (potential for additional phases). It represents bp’s sixth operated hub in the region and unlocks broader Paleogene potential. Tiber-Guadalupe: bp sanctioned this 100%-owned project in September 2025 with an approximately $5 billion investment. It will be the company’s seventh operated hub, utilizing a new floating production platform with 80,000 barrels of oil per day capacity (six wells in Tiber plus a two-well tieback from Guadalupe). First oil is expected in 2030, with initial recoverable resources of around 350 million barrels of oil equivalent. The design leverages standardization with Kaskida for efficiency.

Together, the two projects form a core part of bp’s plan to invest around $10 billion in its US Gulf Paleogene developments and help drive the company’s Gulf production toward over 400,000 boe/d by 2030.