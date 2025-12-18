bp names new CEO, effective April 2026

Murray Auchincloss has stepped down as CEO and director of the bp's board. As a result, Meg O’Neill will serve as the next CEO, effective April 1, 2026.
Dec. 18, 2025
Meg O’Neill will serve as the next CEO of bp, effective April 1, 2026.

The bp board has appointed Meg O’Neill as the company's next CEO, effective April 1, 2026, the company announced Dec. 17.

Murray Auchincloss has decided to step down from his position as CEO and director of the board, effective Dec. 18.

Carol Howle, current executive vice president, supply, trading and shipping of bp, will serve as interim CEO until O'Neill joins as CEO next year. Murray will serve in an advisory role until December 2026 to ensure a smooth transition.

“After more than three decades with bp, now is the right time to hand the reins to a new leader. When Albert [Manifold] became chair, I expressed my openness to step down were an appropriate leader identified who could accelerate delivery of bp’s strategy. I am confident that bp is now well positioned for significant growth and I look forward to watching the company’s future progress and success under Meg’s leadership.”

Murray Auchincloss

O'Neill currently serves as CEO of Woodside Energy. There, she oversaw the acquisition of BHP Petroleum International. O’Neill has served as CEO of Woodside Energy since April 2021, previously serving as Woodside Energy’s COO, EVP Development, and EVP Development and Marketing. Before joining Woodside in 2018, she spent 23 years at ExxonMobil in technical, operational and leadership positions.

“bp plays a critical role in delivering energy to customers around the world. I am honored to serve as the company’s next CEO. With an extraordinary portfolio of assets, bp has significant potential to reestablish market leadership and grow shareholder value. I look forward to working with the bp leadership team and colleagues worldwide to accelerate performance, advance safety, drive innovation and sustainability and do our part to meet the world’s energy needs.”

—Meg O’Neill

As a result of O'Neill's resignation from Woodside, the board has appointed Liz Westcott acting CEO, effective Dec. 18, the company said in a press release.

Westcott has led Woodside’s Australian Operations as EVP and COO Australia since joining the company in June 2023. Westcott was previously the COO at Energy Australia, following a 25-year career at ExxonMobil working in Australia, the UK and Italy.

bp in the news:

Courtesy Baku Shipyard LLC
Khankendi subsea construction vessel
bp is leveraging advanced seismic technologies, including OBN and high-resolution surveys, to optimize exploration and development strategies across its Azerbaijani offshore assets...
Nov. 18, 2025
Courtesy bp
Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) Field operations in the Caspian Sea
Oceaneering International and SLB will provide and manage the intervention equipment for the year-long program, designed to improve recovery and find new resources in the Deepwater...
Oct. 30, 2025
Courtesy Valaris/bp
Valaris drillship Bumerangue discovery offshore Brazil
Laboratory analysis of bp’s recent Bumerangue discovery indicates a 1,000-m hydrocarbon column in the reservoir, with liquids present throughout the column. This, combined with...
Oct. 30, 2025
Courtesy Baku Shipyard LLC
Subsea Construction Vessel KHANKENDI
The bp-operated Shah Deniz compression project in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian will produce low-pressure gas from the Shah Deniz field.
Oct. 16, 2025
Courtesy bp
Murlach Field in the bp-operated Eastern Trough Area Project (ETAP)
bp has initiated production at Murlach, a redevelopment of a field in the UK North Sea that was previously produced by another operator.
Oct. 10, 2025

