bp issues FID for Tiber-Guadalupe project

bp has reached a final investment decision (FID) on its Tiber-Guadalupe field development project, planned for the Keathley Canyon area in what it describes as the “Gulf of America.”

In so doing, the company has approved its second development in the region that will produce hydrocarbons from reservoirs in the Paleogene, under pressures of up to 20,000 pounds per square inch (20K).

The Tiber oil field, located at a water depth of approximately 4,130 feet (1,260 m), was originally discovered by bp in 2009. bp says that it has since worked closely with the offshore industry to help develop the 20K technology necessary to complete high-pressure wells. This 20K equipment – such as larger drilling rigs, subsea equipment and thicker metal casing – will be independently verified and approved to safely manage these wells.

The 100% bp-owned Tiber-Guadalupe field will be bp’s seventh operated oil and gas production hub in the Gulf, and will feature a new floating production platform with the capacity to produce 80,000 barrels of crude oil per day. The project includes six wells in the Tiber field and a two-well tieback from the Guadalupe field. Production is expected to start in 2030.

Andy Krieger, bp’s senior vice president, Gulf of America and Canada, said: “Our decision to move forward on the Tiber-Guadalupe project is a testament to our commitment to continue investing in the Gulf of America and expand our energy production from one of the premier basins in the world. Along with its sister project Kaskida, Tiber-Guadalupe will play a critical role in bp’s focus on delivering secure and reliable energy the world needs today and tomorrow.”