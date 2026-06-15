Serica Energy concludes two UK North Sea farm-ins

The company has acquired interests in the Catcher and Golden Eagle area developments from ONE-Dyas.
June 15, 2026
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Courtesy ONE-Dyas
Platform N05-A with the Riffgat wind farm in the background

Platform N05-A with the Riffgat wind farm in the background

Serica Energy has completed its acquisition from ONE-Dyas of minority interests in two producing projects in the UK North Sea.

The deal covers 10% in the Catcher Field and 5.21% interest in the Golden Eagle area development.

It will lift Serica's net production by about 2,500 boe/d. 

Earlier this spring, ONE-Dyas started up the second gas production well on the N05-A platform in the GEMS cross-border area of the North Sea, increasing overall output from N05-A to 1 Bcm/year.

The platform is designed for peak production capacity of 2 Bcm/year, corresponding to 7% of the Netherlands’ and 2.5% of Germany’s gas demand. The company expects to reach this target during the fourth quarter.

The wider GEMS area, ONE-Dyas added, holds an estimated 50 Bcm of gas spread across various smaller fields.

Other regional updates:

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About the Author

Jeremy Beckman
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Jeremy Beckman

Editor, Europe

Jeremy Beckman has been Editor Europe, Offshore since 1992. Prior to joining Offshore he was a freelance journalist for eight years, working for a variety of electronics, computing and scientific journals in the UK. He regularly writes news columns on trends and events both in the NW Europe offshore region and globally. He also writes features on developments and technology in exploration and production.

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