Serica Energy concludes two UK North Sea farm-ins

Serica Energy has completed its acquisition from ONE-Dyas of minority interests in two producing projects in the UK North Sea.

The deal covers 10% in the Catcher Field and 5.21% interest in the Golden Eagle area development.

It will lift Serica's net production by about 2,500 boe/d.

Earlier this spring, ONE-Dyas started up the second gas production well on the N05-A platform in the GEMS cross-border area of the North Sea, increasing overall output from N05-A to 1 Bcm/year.

The platform is designed for peak production capacity of 2 Bcm/year, corresponding to 7% of the Netherlands’ and 2.5% of Germany’s gas demand. The company expects to reach this target during the fourth quarter.

The wider GEMS area, ONE-Dyas added, holds an estimated 50 Bcm of gas spread across various smaller fields.