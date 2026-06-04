bp looking to sell North Sea assets, according to reports

bp recently held advanced talks to sell its UK North Sea assets to Ithaca Energy in a deal worth nearly £2 billion ($2.69 billion), according to Reuters and the Financial Times.

While the talks failed in recent weeks, bp is still exploring options and may pursue a deal with other competitors, the report said.

Ithaca Energy declined to comment, while bp did not immediately respond to Reuters’request for comment.

Bloomberg News reported last month that bp was weighing a sale of some or all of its UK North Sea operations.

bp operates five key production hubs in the North Sea region, including the Clair oilfield, the largest on the UK continental shelf.

Under new CEO Meg O'Neill, who took charge in April, bp is reorganizing into two main business units – upstream and downstream.

The company has cut billions of dollars from planned renewable energy projects, pledged to divest $20 billion of assets by 2027, and reduce debt and costs.

BP has had a long history in the UK North Sea – over 60 years – and has traditionally been one of its biggest operators. However, declining output and successive regimes that have been politically hostile to oil and gas have driven down the North Sea’s share of bp’s production to 120,000 b/d of its 2.3 million b/d.