ABB upgrading automation, control equipment at North Sea Buzzard field

CNOOC Petroleum Europe has asked ABB to perform modernization upgrades to the automation and control systems on the Buzzard platform in the UK central North Sea.
The company will upgrade the already installed ABB Ability System 800xA distributed control system and Safeguard 400 safety system in a phased process, so that the updates can be introduced while the platform remains operational.
ABB’s engineering team in Aberdeen, which also supports the Buzzard platform through an onshore reference system used for testing and evaluation, will manage the program.
Through verifying the upgrades onshore prior to the offshore deployment, the company said, CNOOC should benefit from reduced risk, minimized disruption and continuity of production.
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