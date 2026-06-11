ABB upgrading automation, control equipment at North Sea Buzzard field

The program should allow the platform to remain in operation during the installations.
June 11, 2026
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Courtesy ABB/CNOOC
ABB upgrading automation, control equipment at North Sea Buzzard field

CNOOC Petroleum Europe has asked ABB to perform modernization upgrades to the automation and control systems on the Buzzard platform in the UK central North Sea.

The company will upgrade the already installed ABB Ability System 800xA distributed control system and Safeguard 400 safety system in a phased process, so that the updates can be introduced while the platform remains operational.

ABB’s engineering team in Aberdeen, which also supports the Buzzard platform through an onshore reference system used for testing and evaluation, will manage the program. 

Through verifying the upgrades onshore prior to the offshore deployment, the company said, CNOOC should benefit from reduced risk, minimized disruption and continuity of production.

Courtesy ABB
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About the Author

Jeremy Beckman
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Jeremy Beckman

Editor, Europe

Jeremy Beckman has been Editor Europe, Offshore since 1992. Prior to joining Offshore he was a freelance journalist for eight years, working for a variety of electronics, computing and scientific journals in the UK. He regularly writes news columns on trends and events both in the NW Europe offshore region and globally. He also writes features on developments and technology in exploration and production.

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