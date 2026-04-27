Potential for steep rise in oil production in South America, if higher prices persist

Sustained oil prices of $100/bbl could lead to increased production across South America of up to 2.1 MMb/d y the mid-2030s, according to recent Rystad Energy analysis.

The impact of the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz has caused the analysts to revise their original forecast of average oil prices for 2026 from $60 Brent per barrel in January to $89/bbl.

Petrobras stands to gain the most of all countries in the region, with revenues rising by $13.1 billion under the current $89/bbl forecast against January’s $60/bbl baseline.