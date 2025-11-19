Stabroek Block production offshore Guyana passes 900,000-bbl/d milestone

ExxonMobil Guyana reported that oil production from its fields on the deepwater Stabroek Block have surpassed 900,000 bbl/d.

This follows the startup earlier in the year of the fourth project, Yellowtail, which has now reached its initial annual average production capacity of 250,000 bbl/d.

There has also been strong performance from the other projects, Liza Phase 1, Liza Phase 2 and Payara, with three more sanctioned at Uaru, Whiptail and Hammerhead.

Uaru and Whiptail, each designed to produce about 250,000 bbl/d, should start operations in 2026 and 2027, respectively, followed in 2029 by Hammerhead (about 150,000 bbl/d).

Currently, an eighth project, Longtail, is undergoing regulatory reviews. Once approved and later online, the total production capacity from the eight developments should be 1.7 MMbbl/d.

In a recent results statement, FPSO supplier SBM Offshore said ExxonMobil Guyana was contemplating exercising an option to acquire Yellowtail’s FPSO ONE GUYANA in early 2026, ahead of the end of its maximum lease term in August 2027.

ExxonMobil Guyana (45%) is operator of the Stabroek Block, in partnership with Hess Guyana Exploration (30%) and CNOOC Petroleum Guyana (25%).