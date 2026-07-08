Afentra advances Angola infill drilling campaign as production recovers

As for this year’s infill drilling and workover campaign, targeting about 9,000 bbl/d and more than 100 MMboe recoverable, the current Pacassa SW well is progressing, with the reservoir section due to be drilled in the next few weeks.

It will be followed by the Impala-2 development well. Sonangol is covering the costs of both wells (Afentra’s share will be recovered from future well incremental production revenues).

A hydraulic workover program is also planned for late 2026/27.

The long-term improvement plan is also targeting: