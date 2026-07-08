Afentra advances Angola infill drilling campaign as production recovers
Why this news matters:
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Afentra is targeting production growth from its Angola assets, with a drilling and workover campaign aimed at adding about 9,000 bbl/d and unlocking more than 100 MMboe of recoverable resources.
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Production has rebounded following recent downtime, with oil output, water injection and gas compression systems now fully restored.
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New wells, infrastructure upgrades and well interventions are designed to improve recovery and extend the life of the mature shallow-water fields.
Afentra has issued updates on production programs at shallow-water blocks 3/05 & 5A offshore Angola.
The combined average production so far this year of 19,379 bbl/d has been impacted by downtime associated with positioning of the Borr Grid drilling rig over the Pacassa platform, and a planned shutdown of the gas compression system to improve gas distribution.
However, production, water injection and gas compression have all now been fully restored.