Afentra advances Angola infill drilling campaign as production recovers

Production at Angola’s blocks 3/05 and 5A has returned to normal following planned and operational downtime, while Afentra progresses an infill drilling and reservoir management program designed to unlock more than 100 MMboe of recoverable resources.
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July 8, 2026
2 min read
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Why this news matters:

  • Afentra is targeting production growth from its Angola assets, with a drilling and workover campaign aimed at adding about 9,000 bbl/d and unlocking more than 100 MMboe of recoverable resources.

  • Production has rebounded following recent downtime, with oil output, water injection and gas compression systems now fully restored.

  • New wells, infrastructure upgrades and well interventions are designed to improve recovery and extend the life of the mature shallow-water fields.

 

Courtesy Afentra
Afentra offshore Angola operations

Afentra's offshore assets are spread across two basins: the Lower Congo basin (shallow-water blocks 3/05, 3/05A and 3/24) and the Kwanza basin (deepwater Block 23). 

Afentra has issued updates on production programs at shallow-water blocks 3/05 & 5A offshore Angola.

The combined average production so far this year of 19,379 bbl/d has been impacted by downtime associated with positioning of the Borr Grid drilling rig over the Pacassa platform, and a planned shutdown of the gas compression system to improve gas distribution.

However, production, water injection and gas compression have all now been fully restored.

Drilling, water injection upgrades support recovery strategy

What is infill drilling?

Infill drilling involves adding new wells within an existing field to improve reservoir drainage, boost production and recover reserves that might otherwise remain untapped.

As for this year’s infill drilling and workover campaign, targeting about 9,000 bbl/d and more than 100 MMboe recoverable, the current Pacassa SW well is progressing, with the reservoir section due to be drilled in the next few weeks.

It will be followed by the Impala-2 development well. Sonangol is covering the costs of both wells (Afentra’s share will be recovered from future well incremental production revenues).

A hydraulic workover program is also planned for late 2026/27.

The long-term improvement plan is also targeting:

  • Higher sustained water injection rates, up to ~100,000 bbl/d in second-half 2026;
  • Infrastructure upgrades across multiple platforms, with work now completed at the Pambi platform and ongoing at the Cobo and Palanca installations; and
  • Well intervention activities (a mix of slickline, electric line and acid stimulation) focused on optimizing production and improving well performance.

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About the Author

Jeremy Beckman
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Jeremy Beckman

Editor, Europe

Jeremy Beckman has been Editor Europe, Offshore since 1992. Prior to joining Offshore he was a freelance journalist for eight years, working for a variety of electronics, computing and scientific journals in the UK. He regularly writes news columns on trends and events both in the NW Europe offshore region and globally. He also writes features on developments and technology in exploration and production.

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