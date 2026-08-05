Equinor, Vaalco and Tullow move Atlantic Basin offshore drilling programs forward

Offshore drilling activity is gaining momentum across the Atlantic Basin, with Equinor-supported operations resuming at Rosebank west of Shetland and operators Vaalco Energy and Tullow Oil advancing development drilling plans offshore Gabon and Ghana.

Deepsea Atlantic resumes Rosebank work

Odfjell Drilling's semisubmersible Deepsea Atlantic has resumed operations for Adura Energy at the Rosebank development west of Shetland after a 106-day suspension following an incident in April in which a blowout preventer (BOP) fell to the seafloor.

According to Odfjell, the company recovered the BOP, completed repairs to the rig at a shipyard and installed a spare BOP from its inventory before returning the semisubmersible to service. Insurance is expected to cover recovery, replacement and repair costs associated with the incident.

The return restores a key drilling asset supporting development of Equinor-operated Rosebank, a project expected to become one of the UK's largest new sources of offshore oil production.