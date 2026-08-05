Equinor, Vaalco and Tullow move Atlantic Basin offshore drilling programs forward
Why this news matters:
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The return of Deepsea Atlantic removes a significant operational disruption at Rosebank and helps keep one of the UK's largest new offshore developments on track.
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Vaalco's Etame campaign demonstrates continued investment in mature West African assets through development drilling and operational efficiency improvements.
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Tullow's planning for its next Jubilee and TEN campaign signals continued confidence in Ghana's offshore sector and highlights the ongoing role of advanced seismic data in identifying future drilling targets.
Offshore drilling activity is gaining momentum across the Atlantic Basin, with Equinor-supported operations resuming at Rosebank west of Shetland and operators Vaalco Energy and Tullow Oil advancing development drilling plans offshore Gabon and Ghana.
Deepsea Atlantic resumes Rosebank work
Odfjell Drilling's semisubmersible Deepsea Atlantic has resumed operations for Adura Energy at the Rosebank development west of Shetland after a 106-day suspension following an incident in April in which a blowout preventer (BOP) fell to the seafloor.
According to Odfjell, the company recovered the BOP, completed repairs to the rig at a shipyard and installed a spare BOP from its inventory before returning the semisubmersible to service. Insurance is expected to cover recovery, replacement and repair costs associated with the incident.
The return restores a key drilling asset supporting development of Equinor-operated Rosebank, a project expected to become one of the UK's largest new sources of offshore oil production.
Vaalco advances Etame drilling campaign
Offshore Gabon, Vaalco Energy has brought its ETBNM-3 gas-supply well onstream in the North Tchibala structure of the Etame Field. Reservoir quality exceeded pre-drill expectations, with the company reporting more than 10 m of net pay along with favorable porosity and permeability.
The latest well is part of Vaalco's ongoing effort to maximize recovery and extend field life across its flagship Etame asset offshore Gabon.
The well is expected to provide gas for field operations, gas lift and power generation while lowering fuel costs compared with diesel-based alternatives. Vaalco is also evaluating additional potential pay zones in shallower reservoir intervals.
Last week, the rig transferred to a new slot on the SEENT platform to drill the ETSEM-3PH pilot hole and subsequent horizontal Gamba producer, close to the crest of the SE Etame central fault block.
The pilot will test the original field oil/water contact and the potential of the underlying Dentale Formation. It should be followed by a horizontal development well with a planned completion length of 300 m within the Gamba sands.
Tullow prepares next Ghana drilling phase
Elsewhere in West Africa, Tullow Oil is progressing preparations for its next drilling campaign at the Jubilee and TEN fields offshore Ghana, with operations targeted to begin during the second half of 2027.
The company reported that candidate wells have been identified using results from recent 4D seismic and ocean-bottom node surveys.
Tullow is also advancing several supporting projects, including subsea pump initiatives, additional drilling targets, gas monetization opportunities and interventions aimed at converting additional Jubilee and TEN resources into booked reserves through future development activity.