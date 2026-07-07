Jubilee drilling campaign lifts production offshore Ghana

Strong early results from the J76 well and the imminent startup of J77 are expected to increase Jubilee Field production to about 90,000 bbl/d, with additional development wells scheduled through the third quarter.
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July 7, 2026
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Why this news matters:

  • Jubilee production is trending higher as the drilling campaign delivers new barrels, with the J76 well contributing about 20,000 bbl/d and field output expected to increase to about 90,000 bbl/d once the J77 well comes online.

  • The results highlight the value of reservoir optimization and subsurface data, with new seismic interpretation and reservoir modeling helping identify and support productive well targets.

  • The campaign supports longer-term production growth at one of West Africa’s key offshore assets, with additional producer and injector wells still to come and a follow-on drilling program planned for 2027-28.

 

Courtesy Kosmos Energy
Jubilee FPSO vessel in Ghana

The modified gas handling system on the Jubilee FPSO vessel is expected to enable the operator to inject and export more gas volumes. 

Tullow Oil has brought onstream the third well of the current campaign at the Jubilee Field offshore Ghana, partner Kosmos Energy said in an update.

The performance of the J76 well has been strong, contributing about 20,000 bbl/d to overall production of 72,000 bbl/d, supported by results from new seismic and Kosmos’ reservoir modeling, the company claimed.

Production from the next well in the sequence, J77, should begin shortly, lifting output from the field to about 90,000 bbl/d.

J50, the final producer—a completion of a previously drilled well—should start up around the end of July, and it will be followed by a new water injector well that should enter service in late September.

The next planned drilling program, during 2027-28, will be focused on Jubilee’s northeastern area.

Related content:

Courtesy Noble Corp.
Noble Venturer
Gross oil production from the Jubilee Field offshore Ghana has been impacted by performance issues with a new producer well, operator Tullow Oil said in an update.
Aug. 8, 2024
Courtesy MODEC
The FPSO Kwame Nkrumah MV21 is installed in about 1,100 m water depth on the Jubilee Field offshore Ghana.
Tullow Oil brought onstream three new wells at the Jubilee oil field offshore Ghana during the first quarter, the company said in an operations update.
May 16, 2024

About the Author

Jeremy Beckman
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Jeremy Beckman

Editor, Europe

Jeremy Beckman has been Editor Europe, Offshore since 1992. Prior to joining Offshore he was a freelance journalist for eight years, working for a variety of electronics, computing and scientific journals in the UK. He regularly writes news columns on trends and events both in the NW Europe offshore region and globally. He also writes features on developments and technology in exploration and production.

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