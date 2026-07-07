Jubilee drilling campaign lifts production offshore Ghana

Tullow Oil has brought onstream the third well of the current campaign at the Jubilee Field offshore Ghana, partner Kosmos Energy said in an update.

The performance of the J76 well has been strong, contributing about 20,000 bbl/d to overall production of 72,000 bbl/d, supported by results from new seismic and Kosmos’ reservoir modeling, the company claimed.

Production from the next well in the sequence, J77, should begin shortly, lifting output from the field to about 90,000 bbl/d.

J50, the final producer—a completion of a previously drilled well—should start up around the end of July, and it will be followed by a new water injector well that should enter service in late September.

The next planned drilling program, during 2027-28, will be focused on Jubilee’s northeastern area.