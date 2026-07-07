Jubilee drilling campaign lifts production offshore Ghana
Why this news matters:
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Jubilee production is trending higher as the drilling campaign delivers new barrels, with the J76 well contributing about 20,000 bbl/d and field output expected to increase to about 90,000 bbl/d once the J77 well comes online.
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The results highlight the value of reservoir optimization and subsurface data, with new seismic interpretation and reservoir modeling helping identify and support productive well targets.
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The campaign supports longer-term production growth at one of West Africa’s key offshore assets, with additional producer and injector wells still to come and a follow-on drilling program planned for 2027-28.
Tullow Oil has brought onstream the third well of the current campaign at the Jubilee Field offshore Ghana, partner Kosmos Energy said in an update.
The performance of the J76 well has been strong, contributing about 20,000 bbl/d to overall production of 72,000 bbl/d, supported by results from new seismic and Kosmos’ reservoir modeling, the company claimed.
Production from the next well in the sequence, J77, should begin shortly, lifting output from the field to about 90,000 bbl/d.
J50, the final producer—a completion of a previously drilled well—should start up around the end of July, and it will be followed by a new water injector well that should enter service in late September.
The next planned drilling program, during 2027-28, will be focused on Jubilee’s northeastern area.