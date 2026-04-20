BOP dropped to seabed from Deepsea Atlantic rig

A blowout preventer (BOP) has fallen to the seafloor during running operations onboard the sixth-generation Deepsea Atlantic semisubmersible rig.

The rig is understood to be contracted for development drilling for the Equinor/Shell joint venture Adura at the Rosebank Field west of Shetland.

According to the rig’s operator Odfjell Drilling, a handling incident occurred that caused the BOP to drop to the seabed at a depth of about 1,100 m.

No staff onboard were injured.

Although the rig is said to be secure, operations have been suspended while the BOP is recovered and for any required repairs to be completed.

Investigations are underway into the cause of the incident.