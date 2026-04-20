BOP dropped to seabed from Deepsea Atlantic rig

The incident occurred during handling operations onboard the Odfjell Drilling rig.
April 20, 2026
Courtesy Marit Hommedal / Equinor ASA
Deepsea Atlantic drilling rig

Deepsea Atlantic drilling rig

A blowout preventer (BOP) has fallen to the seafloor during running operations onboard the sixth-generation Deepsea Atlantic semisubmersible rig.

The rig is understood to be contracted for development drilling for the Equinor/Shell joint venture Adura at the Rosebank Field west of Shetland.

According to the rig’s operator Odfjell Drilling, a handling incident occurred that caused the BOP to drop to the seabed at a depth of about 1,100 m.

No staff onboard were injured.

Although the rig is said to be secure, operations have been suspended while the BOP is recovered and for any required repairs to be completed.

Investigations are underway into the cause of the incident.

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About the Author

Jeremy Beckman
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Jeremy Beckman

Editor, Europe

Jeremy Beckman has been Editor Europe, Offshore since 1992. Prior to joining Offshore he was a freelance journalist for eight years, working for a variety of electronics, computing and scientific journals in the UK. He regularly writes news columns on trends and events both in the NW Europe offshore region and globally. He also writes features on developments and technology in exploration and production.

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