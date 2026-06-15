VAALCO Energy brings development well offshore Gabon online

The offshore rig has since transferred to the SEENT platform to drill two more development wells.
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June 15, 2026
2 min read
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Courtesy Borr Drilling LinkedIn
Borr Drilling offshore jackup rig

The Ebouri‑5H development well offshore Gabon was reportedly drilled by the Borr Norve jackup rig.

Courtesy Vaalco Energy
Map: Vaalco Energy's areas of operation offshore Gabon

Vaalco holds a 58.8% working interest in and operates the Etame Marin Block offshore Gabon.

VAALCO Energy reported that early results from its latest development well offshore Gabon look encouraging.

The Ebouri-5H well was completed and placed on production at the top of the structure, delivering a lateral section of 300 m of net pay in Gamba sands and an initial flow rate above 8,000 bbl/d of oil, with a very low water cut.

The rig has since mobilized to the SEENT platform to directionally drill ETBNM-3—the first of two planned producers—close to the GMF-1X discovery well. It will target gas and condensate resources in the Dentale D15 reservoir from the crest of the North Tchibala structure.

Produced gas will support operations in the field as the partners seek to offset the costs of higher priced diesel that is currently delivered to the field by vessel.

VAALCO reported in late April that the Etame 14H development well, drilled and completed in an attic position within the Etame Field’s Main Fault Block, is now in production, with an initial flow rate of about 4,850 bbl/d of oil. It was at this point that the rig then mobilized to the Ebouri Field platform and started drilling the EEBOM-5H development well. 

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About the Author

Jeremy Beckman
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Jeremy Beckman

Editor, Europe

Jeremy Beckman has been Editor Europe, Offshore since 1992. Prior to joining Offshore he was a freelance journalist for eight years, working for a variety of electronics, computing and scientific journals in the UK. He regularly writes news columns on trends and events both in the NW Europe offshore region and globally. He also writes features on developments and technology in exploration and production.

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