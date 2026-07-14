Halliburton deploys automated drilling, MPD system for Eni deepwater well offshore Indonesia

Halliburton has deployed its LOGIX automation and remote operations service for an Eni-operated deepwater exploration well offshore Indonesia.

The integration of full rig automation with managed pressure drilling (MPD) was a first in the Asia-Pacific region, Halliburton reported.

It involved the combination of rig surface equipment, automated well positioning, downhole hydraulics and MPD controls into a connected, closed loop automated system.

The LOGIX Orchestration service coordinated drilling and tripping in one workflow, bypassing the conventional separation between drilling execution and pressure management. The combination with MPD is designed to delivere an efficiency improvement of more than 15% and maintain well control in a narrow operating margin environment.

Halliburton added that its automation team collaborated with Eni to align drillfloor control, subsurface automation and pressure management within a single system.