Halliburton deploys automated drilling, MPD system for Eni deepwater well offshore Indonesia

Halliburton has implemented its LOGIX automation and remote operations service on an Eni-operated deepwater exploration well offshore Indonesia, marking what the company describes as the Asia-Pacific region's first integration of full rig automation with managed pressure drilling.
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Courtesy Halliburton
LOGIX automation and remote operations conceptualization

LOGIX Orchestration coordinates drilling decisions in real time for surface, subsurface, and downhole systems.

Why this news matters:

The project highlights how offshore operators are increasingly combining automation, remote operations and managed pressure drilling to improve efficiency and well control in complex deepwater environments. If the reported performance gains are replicated elsewhere, integrated automated drilling systems could help reduce nonproductive time while supporting safer operations in wells with narrow pressure margins.

Halliburton has deployed its LOGIX automation and remote operations service for an Eni-operated deepwater exploration well offshore Indonesia.

The integration of full rig automation with managed pressure drilling (MPD) was a first in the Asia-Pacific region, Halliburton reported.

It involved the combination of rig surface equipment, automated well positioning, downhole hydraulics and MPD controls into a connected, closed loop automated system.

The LOGIX Orchestration service coordinated drilling and tripping in one workflow, bypassing the conventional separation between drilling execution and pressure management. The combination with MPD is designed to delivere an efficiency improvement of more than 15% and maintain well control in a narrow operating margin environment.

Halliburton added that its automation team collaborated with Eni to align drillfloor control, subsurface automation and pressure management within a single system.

Source: Halliburton YouTube; Published: Nov. 6, 2025

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About the Author

Jeremy Beckman
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Jeremy Beckman

Editor, Europe

Jeremy Beckman has been Editor Europe, Offshore since 1992. Prior to joining Offshore he was a freelance journalist for eight years, working for a variety of electronics, computing and scientific journals in the UK. He regularly writes news columns on trends and events both in the NW Europe offshore region and globally. He also writes features on developments and technology in exploration and production.

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