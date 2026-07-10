Rig market update: Noble, Ventura Offshore gain work as Vår Energi advances drilling plans

Offshore drilling activity continues to build across Asia and Europe, with Noble landing a multiwell campaign offshore Brunei, Ventura Offshore securing additional work in Indonesia, and Oil India extending the a semisub's assignment offshore eastern India.

In Norway, Vår Energi received regulatory approval to drill two exploration wells in the Norwegian Sea and North Sea, while a Northern Ocean semisub completed its latest campaign for Shell offshore Namibia and is preparing for future opportunities.

Noble Viking lands multiwell Brunei contract

Noble's drillship Noble Viking has been awarded a contract by an unnamed company for offshore drilling operations in Brunei. The contract scope entails six wells, with an estimated contract value of about $136.2 million, excluding MPD and additional services.

The work is scheduled to begin in early 2028, with a duration of about 296 days, and is expected to keep the rig contracted through fourth-quarter 2028.

The contract also includes three priced optional wells.

Ventura Offshore secures additional Indonesia work

Eni Muara Bakau has exercised an option with Brazilian drilling contractor Ventura Offshore for a fourth well and a tophole offshore Indonesia, using the semisubmersible drilling rig, SSV Catarina.

The client is a subsidiary of Searah, the new joint venture in the region between Eni and PETRONAS.

The estimated value of the additional program is about $25.1 million.

Separately, Eni and Halliburton recently reported what they described as an industry-first deployment of closed-loop rig automation integrated with managed pressure drilling (MPD) on a deepwater exploration well offshore Indonesia, with the companies claiming more than a 15% improvement in drilling efficiency.