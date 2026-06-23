Southeast Asia gas projects progress from drilling to commercialization

Perenco confirms gas sales arrangement for Su Tu Trang development offshore Vietnam

Perenco Vietnam has signed a gas sales and purchase agreement for the Su Tu Trang Phase 2B project on Block 15-1 offshore Vietnam.

The development will extract more than 600 Bcf of gas to support local needs in southeast Vietnam, at rates of up to 150 MMcf/d.

The project includes brownfield modifications, the installation of a new central gas facility platform, and drilling of up to 15 gas wells. First gas is imminent, with plateau rates anticipated in June 2028.

Last year Perenco signed a 25-year extension to the production sharing contract (PSC) for Block 15-1 with partners Petrovietnam and PVEP.