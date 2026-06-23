Southeast Asia gas projects progress from drilling to commercialization

Gas developments across Southeast Asia are advancing through key project stages, with operators securing offtake agreements, expanding drilling programs and progressing field infrastructure. Recent updates from Vietnam, Thailand and Indonesia highlight a steady push to bring new gas volumes online to meet growing regional demand.
Perenco confirms gas sales arrangement for Su Tu Trang development offshore Vietnam
Perenco Vietnam has signed a gas sales and purchase agreement for the Su Tu Trang Phase 2B project on Block 15-1 offshore Vietnam.
The development will extract more than 600 Bcf of gas to support local needs in southeast Vietnam, at rates of up to 150 MMcf/d.
The project includes brownfield modifications, the installation of a new central gas facility platform, and drilling of up to 15 gas wells. First gas is imminent, with plateau rates anticipated in June 2028.
Last year Perenco signed a 25-year extension to the production sharing contract (PSC) for Block 15-1 with partners Petrovietnam and PVEP.
Valeura extends multi-lateral drilling to further offshore Thailand fields
Valeura Energy has completed an eight-well development drilling campaign on the Nong Yao Field in Block G11/48 in the Gulf of Thailand.
One was an appraisal well, which encountered the planned target as intended and should lead to further drilling in the future at the Nong Yao A platform.
The other seven were all horizontal wells drilled from both the Nong Yao A and B platforms, with all since coming online as producers. They included NYA-42ST1H, which at 4,960 ft established a new record as the longest horizontal lateral drilled in the Gulf to date, Valeura claimed.
Following these wells and a concurrent workover/optimization campaign on various wells from the Nong Yao B and C platforms, Valeura’s share of production from the field overall has risen from 8,870 bbl/d to about 10,500 bbl/d.
The company also executed its first multi-lateral, NYB-02ST1, with a junction point constructed in the wellbore from two separate horizontal production legs. Each targeted a different reservoir interval and were therefore recorded as separate development wells.
Both now produce oil production from separate development targets, while occupying only one well slot on the wellhead platform.
Valeura is now assessing the potential for further wells of this type on its other Gulf of Thailand fields, that could be suited to two (or more) separate lateral production legs.
The contracted rig has since mobilized to the Jasmine Field in Block B5/27 for another program for the company, comprising three single-bore development wells and a two-wellbore multi-lateral development well.
PT PAL to supply conductor frame structure for Mako gas platform offshore Indonesia
Conrad Asia Energy subsidiary West Natuna Exploration has signed a binding engineering, procurement, Ccnstruction and transport contract with PT PAL Indonesia for the Conductor Support Frame (CSF) for the Mako gas field development in the Duyung PSC offshore western Indonesia.
The contract scope covers all detailed engineering to update the FEED and finalize the full CSF design, and transportation and installation engineering for the jacket and topsides structures.
Initially, Mako will be developed via six wells tied back to a leased mobile offshore production unit (MOPU). Sales gas will head through a 59-km 18-inch pipeline to the KF platform in the adjoining Kakap PSC, then through the WNTS pipeline for delivery to the Indonesian domestic market.