Maersk Training expands Southeast Asia footprint with new Malaysia drilling simulator center
Why this news matters:
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The new facility expands access to advanced drilling and well control training in Southeast Asia, supporting workforce development for offshore operators, contractors and service companies.
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Simulator-based training can help improve safety and operational performance by preparing crews for realistic drilling and emergency-response scenarios.
Maersk Training is opening a new training site in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, to support drilling contractors, regional offshore operators and service companies in Southeast Asia.
The facility, supported by Velesto Energy Academy, features a DS-6000 drilling simulator and a Major Emergency Management (MEM) suite. These are designed to introduce crews to realistic, high-pressure environments designed to mirror operational conditions.
Maersk/Velesto will offer simulator-based training tailored to clients’ needs, helping them improve drillfloor safety, efficiency and operational performance.
Programs offered include:
- IWCF drilling well control and well intervention pressure control;
- Jacking and rig move training through cloud-based simulation;
- Immersive drilling simulation courses covering MPD, DWOS and stuck pipe prevention; and
- Well engineering.
The academy, as an HRD Corp.-approved training provider, allows Malaysian employers to claim levy funding for accredited technical and leadership programs.
Want to learn more about this technology?
In this video, Offshore editors explain how energy operations demand precise training and how high-fidelity simulators and virtual reality are transforming workforce preparation by providing realistic, risk-free environments that improve decision-making and teamwork.