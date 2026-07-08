Maersk Training expands Southeast Asia footprint with new Malaysia drilling simulator center

Maersk Training is opening a new training site in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, to support drilling contractors, regional offshore operators and service companies in Southeast Asia.

The facility, supported by Velesto Energy Academy, features a DS-6000 drilling simulator and a Major Emergency Management (MEM) suite. These are designed to introduce crews to realistic, high-pressure environments designed to mirror operational conditions.

Maersk/Velesto will offer simulator-based training tailored to clients’ needs, helping them improve drillfloor safety, efficiency and operational performance.

Programs offered include:

IWCF drilling well control and well intervention pressure control;

Jacking and rig move training through cloud-based simulation;

Immersive drilling simulation courses covering MPD, DWOS and stuck pipe prevention; and

Well engineering.

The academy, as an HRD Corp.-approved training provider, allows Malaysian employers to claim levy funding for accredited technical and leadership programs.