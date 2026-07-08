Maersk Training expands Southeast Asia footprint with new Malaysia drilling simulator center

The new Kuala Lumpur facility will provide simulator-based drilling, well control and emergency response training for offshore personnel, supporting workforce development across Southeast Asia.
July 8, 2026
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Why this news matters:

  • The new facility expands access to advanced drilling and well control training in Southeast Asia, supporting workforce development for offshore operators, contractors and service companies.

  • Simulator-based training can help improve safety and operational performance by preparing crews for realistic drilling and emergency-response scenarios.

 

Courtesy Maersk Training
Advanced simulation-based and accredited training

Advanced simulation and HRD-aligned offerings are designed to build competence that supports both safety and performance.

Maersk Training is opening a new training site in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, to support drilling contractors, regional offshore operators and service companies in Southeast Asia.

The facility, supported by Velesto Energy Academy, features a DS-6000 drilling simulator and a Major Emergency Management (MEM) suite. These are designed to introduce crews to realistic, high-pressure environments designed to mirror operational conditions.

Maersk/Velesto will offer simulator-based training tailored to clients’ needs, helping them improve drillfloor safety, efficiency and operational performance.

Programs offered include:

  • IWCF drilling well control and well intervention pressure control;
  • Jacking and rig move training through cloud-based simulation;
  • Immersive drilling simulation courses covering MPD, DWOS and stuck pipe prevention; and
  • Well engineering.

The academy, as an HRD Corp.-approved training provider, allows Malaysian employers to claim levy funding for accredited technical and leadership programs.

 

Courtesy Maersk Training
Advanced simulation-based and accredited training

The facility will support local and regional operators, drilling contractors and service companies with advanced simulation-based and accredited training.

Courtesy Maersk Training
Advanced simulation-based and accredited training

The site features learning spaces and classrooms, an immersive drilling simulator (DS-6000), and a full Major Emergency Management (MEM) suite. 

Want to learn more about this technology?

In this video, Offshore editors explain how energy operations demand precise training and how high-fidelity simulators and virtual reality are transforming workforce preparation by providing realistic, risk-free environments that improve decision-making and teamwork.

© Endeavor Business Media via Canva.com
Simulation and VR training: Preparing offshore crews before it matters
Offshore energy operations demand precise training. High-fidelity simulators and virtual reality are transforming workforce preparation by providing realistic, risk-free environments...
April 9, 2026

About the Author

Jeremy Beckman
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Jeremy Beckman

Editor, Europe

Jeremy Beckman has been Editor Europe, Offshore since 1992. Prior to joining Offshore he was a freelance journalist for eight years, working for a variety of electronics, computing and scientific journals in the UK. He regularly writes news columns on trends and events both in the NW Europe offshore region and globally. He also writes features on developments and technology in exploration and production.

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