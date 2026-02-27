Consortia drawing on lessons from Coral Sul for Mozambique’s second FLNG

Mozambique Rovuma Venture (MRV), led by Eni, has contracted the Technip Energies/JGC and Samsung Heavy Industries consortium to progress work on the Coral Norte FLNG project in the Rovuma Basin offshore Mozambique.

It will be the country’s second FLNG vessel following Coral Sul.

Through early activity and adoption of a replica concept, Technip Energies said work is advancing quickly with the hull launched on Jan. 16 at Geoje Shipyard, South Korea.

The “enhanced replica” approach will draw on learnings from the Coral Sul project, with the same feed gas composition and field location.

That should lead to de-risking of project execution, greater efficiency and LNG capacity, and optimized performance, the company added, with improved predictability at scale.