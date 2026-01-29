Force majeure lifted on Mozambique LNG project

Offshore and onshore activity has resumed after work was halted for more than four years due to security issues.
Jan. 29, 2026
Mozambique LNG map: Offshore & Onshore Area 1

Due to the location of the natural gas discovered in Area 1 offshore Mozambique, which is approximately 40 kilometers from the coast and in water depths of approximately 1,600 meters, the project partners say it is necessary to use specially designed equipment to produce, collect, process, and transport the natural gas to onshore facilities for processing.

TotalEnergies and Mozambique’s government have agreed to a full resumption of offshore and onshore activities for the Mozambique LNG project.

Map: Mozambique LNG project activities

Mozambique LNG is a joint venture composed of TotalEnergies EP Mozambique Area 1 (26.5%, operator), Mitsui E&P Mozambique Area 1 (20%), ENH Rovuma Área Um (15%), ONGC Videsh Rovuma (10%), Beas Rovuma Energy Mozambique (10%), BPRL Ventures Mozambique (10%) and PTTEP Mozambique Area 1 (8.5%).

It follows a decision last November by the Mozambique LNG consortium to lift the force majeure that had been declared in 2021 following a deteriorating security situation.

Construction has now restarted both offshore and onshore at the Afungi site, with more than 4,000 personnel currently mobilized. The project is at the 40% completion stage, with most of the engineering and procurement of main equipment executed during the force majeure period.

TotalEnergies is now targeting first LNG in 2029.

The project will provide up to 7,000 direct jobs for Mozambicans during construction, the company added, with contracts awarded to local companies expected to exceed $4 billion in value.

