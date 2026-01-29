Force majeure lifted on Mozambique LNG project

It follows a decision last November by the Mozambique LNG consortium to lift the force majeure that had been declared in 2021 following a deteriorating security situation.

Construction has now restarted both offshore and onshore at the Afungi site, with more than 4,000 personnel currently mobilized. The project is at the 40% completion stage, with most of the engineering and procurement of main equipment executed during the force majeure period.

TotalEnergies is now targeting first LNG in 2029.

The project will provide up to 7,000 direct jobs for Mozambicans during construction, the company added, with contracts awarded to local companies expected to exceed $4 billion in value.