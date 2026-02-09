First LNG cargo shipped from Ngoya FLNG offshore Congo

The newly operational vessel, the second for the Congo LNG project, will raise overall capacity to 3MMmt/year.
Feb. 9, 2026
Courtesy Eni
first LNG cargo from Phase 2 of Congo LNG

The Congo LNG project has now entered commercial production.

Eni has delivered the first cargo of LNG from the offshore Nguya FLNG, marking the first gas exports from Phase 2 of the Congo LNG project.

Phase 2 should lift the project’s total liquefaction capacity to 3 MMmt of LNG per year (4.5 Bcm of gas), produced from the Nené and Litchendjili fields in the offshore Marine XII license.

Phase 1 of Congo LNG, using the Tango FLNG, started operations in December 2023. Construction of the Ngoya was already underway at that point.

