First LNG cargo shipped from Ngoya FLNG offshore Congo

Eni has delivered the first cargo of LNG from the offshore Nguya FLNG, marking the first gas exports from Phase 2 of the Congo LNG project.

Phase 2 should lift the project’s total liquefaction capacity to 3 MMmt of LNG per year (4.5 Bcm of gas), produced from the Nené and Litchendjili fields in the offshore Marine XII license.

Phase 1 of Congo LNG, using the Tango FLNG, started operations in December 2023. Construction of the Ngoya was already underway at that point.