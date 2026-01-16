Coral North FLNG launched in South Korea

The completed vessel will be the first to produce gas from the northern part of the giant Coral Field in the Rovuma Basin offshore Mozambique.
Jan. 16, 2026
Courtesy Eni
Coral North FLNG

Representatives from Eni and partners China National Petroleum Corp., ENH, KOGAS and XRG have witnessed the hull launch of the Coral North FLNG.

The hull, under construction at the Samsung Heavy Industries shipyard in Geoje, South Korea, will support the second FLNG to be deployed at the Coral Field in the deepwater Rovuma Basin offshore Cabo Delgado, northern Mozambique.

It will produce gas from the northern part of the Coral reservoir, and it has been designed to take into account experience gained since the Coral South FLNG began operating in 2022.

The design focus, Eni said, has been on enhanced efficiency, reducing costs and minimizing execution risks. The project is due to be completed during 2028.

With a 3.6-MMt/year liquefaction capacity, the Coral North vessel should double Mozambique’s present LNG output to 7 MMt/year, Eni added, elevating the country to Africa’s third-largest LNG producer and exporter.

Between 2011 and 2014, the company discovered gas in the Rovuma Basin through an extensive drilling campaign on the Coral, Mamba Complex and Agulha reservoirs, with an estimated 2,400 Bcm in place.

