TechnipFMC inks EPCI contract for Eni's Coral North FLNG project offshore Mozambique

TechnipFMC has been awarded an engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) contract for Eni's Coral North FLNG project in Mozambique, marking its second deepwater gas development in the region.
Related To: 
Dec. 18, 2025
Courtesy Eni
Coral North FLNG

Eni says Coral North will duplicate as well as complement Coral South in developing gas from Mozambique’s offshore fields. 

TechnipFMC has secured engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) work for Eni's Coral North FLNG development, the company announced today

This will be the second deepwater gas development in Mozambique’s offshore Area 4 following Coral South, which started operating in 2022.

The project is in water depths of about 2,000 m.

TechnipFMC will manufacture and install flexible flowlines and risers as well as install subsea manifolds and umbilicals. The contract is valued between $250 million and $500 million.

“We will leverage our experience gained from the successful delivery of Coral South—the world’s first FLNG project in ultradeep water—by replicating our proven playbook with an enhanced approach," said Jonathan Landes, President, Subsea for TechnipFMC.

Exclusive content:

ID 96208876 © Sedi78 | Dreamstime.com
FLNG designs evolve to meet market needs
Designs now focus on smaller vessels and modular liquefaction systems.
Oct. 1, 2025
Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

Data briefs: Offshore oil and gas drilling and EPCI challenges and opportunities amid market recovery
Offshore response plans emerging for subsea sabotage, unexploded ordnance