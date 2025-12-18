TechnipFMC inks EPCI contract for Eni's Coral North FLNG project offshore Mozambique

TechnipFMC has secured engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) work for Eni's Coral North FLNG development, the company announced today.

This will be the second deepwater gas development in Mozambique’s offshore Area 4 following Coral South, which started operating in 2022.

The project is in water depths of about 2,000 m.

TechnipFMC will manufacture and install flexible flowlines and risers as well as install subsea manifolds and umbilicals. The contract is valued between $250 million and $500 million.

“We will leverage our experience gained from the successful delivery of Coral South—the world’s first FLNG project in ultradeep water—by replicating our proven playbook with an enhanced approach," said Jonathan Landes, President, Subsea for TechnipFMC.