    Gimi FLNG reaches commercial operations date at bp’s GTA project

    June 24, 2025
    The Gimi FLNG has reached the commercial operations date, and Golar LNG says it will progress FLNG growth.
    Related To:
    Courtesy Golar LNG Ltd.
    Golar LNG's Gimi FLNG vessel.

    Golar LNG Ltd. reported yesterday that FLNG Gimi has reached the commercial operations date (COD) for its 20-year lease and operate agreement for the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) project offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

    Golar says the COD triggers the start of the 20-year agreement that unlocks the equivalent of about $3 billion of adjusted EBITDA backlog (Golar's share).

    bp serves as operator of GTA with partners Kosmos, PETROSEN and SMH.

    Golar also announced two FLNG charters in Argentina on May 2.

    "Golar is accelerating work on its next FLNG unit(s)," the company stated in a June 23 press release. "We continue to advance commercial discussions, with charterer demand guiding design choice of the fourth FLNG unit. In addition to the 3.5-mtpa MKII option at CIMC Raffles shipyard, Golar has signed a final engineering study to confirm EPC price and delivery for a 5-mtpa MKIII FLNG and is updating price and schedule for an up to 2.7-mtpa MKI FLNG."

