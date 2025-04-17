    First LNG transferred from deepwater GTA gas project

    April 17, 2025
    The first cargo of LNG has been loaded from the bp-operated Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) gas-condensate development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.
    Related To:
    Courtesy bp
    GTA first cargo
    bp says it has safely loaded the first cargo of LNG for export from its GTA Phase 1 project offshore Mauritania and Senegal. This follows flow of first gas from the project, which was announced earlier this year.

    The first cargo of LNG has been loaded from the bp-operated Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) gas-condensate development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

    Gas production started at the end of last year.

    This initial LNG shipment of 174,000 cu m was transferred to the British Sponsor carrier vessel from the GTA’s FLNG Gimi, positioned 10 km offshore. A second LNG carrier is already at the hub terminal in preparation for the second cargo lifting.

    Phase 1 of the GTA development, in water depths of up to 2,850 m, should deliver about 2.4 MM metric tons/year for export to global markets, with some gas volumes also to be allocated to Mauritania and Senegal once their reception infrastructure is in place.

    Andrew Inglis, CEO of bp’s partner Kosmos Energy, said, “We continue to work with bp, SMH and PETROSEN to safely ramp up the project to its full capacity as well as deliver expansion that leverages the infrastructure put in place for this initial phase."

    Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) project updates:

    Courtesy Kosmos Energy LinkedIn
    Greater Tortue Ahmeyim project
    Feb. 10, 2025
    bp has produced first LNG at the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) project offshore Mauritania and Senegal, according to partner Kosmos Energy.
    Courtesy Golar LNG Ltd.
    FLNG Gimi receives first gas from the GTA field
    Jan. 22, 2025
    Full commissioning of the Gimi FLNG vessel is now underway, says Golar LNG.
    Courtesy bp
    bp flows first gas at Greater Tortue Ahmeyim LNG project
    Jan. 3, 2025
    bp has produced first gas from the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) Phase 1 LNG development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.
    Courtesy bp
    Greater Tortue Ahmeyim FLNG vessel
    Nov. 13, 2024
    Golar has reached an agreement with bp and Kosmos Energy on using an LNG cargo to advance commissioning of the Gimi FLNG vessel.
    Courtesy Allseas
    The Pioneering Spirit carries out pipelay activity on the GTA South Line.
    Aug. 8, 2024
    Fast-track modification enables vessel to switch from S-lay to J-lay mode.
    Courtesy Kosmos Energy's First Quarter 2024 Results
    Aug. 7, 2024
    Kosmos Energy provides offshore project updates in its latest trading announcement.

    Continue Reading