Velesto rig to drill seven wells offshore Thailand

Northern Gulf Petroleum has awarded Velesto Energy subsidiary Velesto Sumber a drilling contract in the Gulf of Thailand.
Velesto will provide the NAGA 6 jackup rig and associated services for drilling four infill wells and three exploration wells.
Other contracts Velesto has secured recently include:
- Offshore Sabah in Malaysia, Sabah Shell Petroleum Co. contracted Velesto Workover to support planned deepwater operations;
- PETRONAS Carigali contracted Velesto Energy’s jackup NAGA 2 for a five-year drilling campaign that will continue through 2030; and
- Jadestone Energyissued a letter of award to Velesto Drilling to provide a jackup rig for the East Belumut Phase 9 infill drilling program offshore Peninsular Malaysia.
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