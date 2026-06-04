Velesto rig to drill seven wells offshore Thailand

Northern Gulf Petroleum commissioned the production/exploration campaign.
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June 4, 2026
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Courtesy Velesto Energy
NAGA 6 jackup rig

Northern Gulf Petroleum has awarded Velesto Energy subsidiary Velesto Sumber a drilling contract in the Gulf of Thailand.

Velesto will provide the NAGA 6 jackup rig and associated services for drilling four infill wells and three exploration wells.

Other contracts Velesto has secured recently include:

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About the Author

Jeremy Beckman
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Jeremy Beckman

Editor, Europe

Jeremy Beckman has been Editor Europe, Offshore since 1992. Prior to joining Offshore he was a freelance journalist for eight years, working for a variety of electronics, computing and scientific journals in the UK. He regularly writes news columns on trends and events both in the NW Europe offshore region and globally. He also writes features on developments and technology in exploration and production.

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