Drilling and well services contracts advance offshore Canada, Malaysia and Angola

Offshore operators continue to advance drilling and well services programs across multiple regions, with new contracts highlighting demand for harsh-environment assets, deepwater support services and ultradeepwater drilling capacity.

Recent awards span Eastern Canada, Southeast Asia and West Africa, underscoring sustained activity across both exploration and development markets.

The following is a compilation of some of the latest offshore news from SFL Corp, Velesto Energy and Seadrill.

Hercules drilling rig returning to operations offshore Eastern Canada

SFL Corp. has signed a drilling contract for the sixth-generation Hercules semisubmersible rig to work offshore eastern Canada.

The $170-million, 400-day program for the unnamed operator is due to start in first-quarter 2025. Hercules, presently in Norway, is due to mobilize to Canada later this year, with Odfjell Drilling managing the rig for the contract on behalf of SFL.

The GVA 7500 design rig has a conventional mooring spread for operations in water depths of up to 500 m and a 5,200-mt loading capacity. It is also prepared for winterization Class notation for work conditions in an arctic environment.

Its Aker MH derrick can be used for offline DP stand- and casing building activities.

Ole B. Hjertaker, CEO of SFL Management, said the rig had been deployed multiple times previously offshore Canada’s east coast.

“We see significant demand for harsh environment, deepwater capable semisubmersibles toward the end of the decade,” he added, “and believe this contract should position the rig attractively for prospective drilling campaigns.”

Velesto inks contracts for top tension riser services

Offshore Sabah in Malaysia, Sabah Shell Petroleum Co. has contracted Velesto Workover to support planned deepwater operations.

Velesto will perform maintenance services for top tension risers at a Sabah Shell tension leg platform, in partnership with INVX Asia Pacific.

Seven wells added to drillship contract offshore Angola

The Sonadrill holding joint venture between Seadrill and Sonangol E.P. has secured a seven-well contract extension offshore Angola for the ultradeepwater Sonangol Quenguela drillship.

The 480-day extension will keep the rig occupied through June 2028.

Seadrill receives a management fee for providing management, operational and technical support to Sonadrill.