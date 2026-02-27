Velesto rig set to drill infill wells for Jadestone offshore Malaysia

Jadestone Energy has issued a letter of award to Velesto Drilling to provide a jackup rig for the East Belumut Phase 9 infill drilling program offshore Peninsular Malaysia.

Velesto intends to assign the NAGA 8 for the four-month contract, which starts next month, with an estimated value of nearly $16.5 million.

According to the company, NAGA 8 is a premium independent-leg cantilever jackup capable of drilling down to 30,000 ft, in up to 400 t water depths.

As for other rigs in the company’s fleet, NAGA 2 remains contracted throughout 2026, the company said in its latest quarterly report.

NAGA 4 will undergo rig preparation works before starting work for Phu Quoc Petroleum Operating Co. offshore Vietnam in the second half of this year.

NAGA 5 will likely continue to drill option wells over the next few months, while NAGA 6 is contracted through second-quarter 2026.

Velesto added that it continues to bid actively for opportunities in 2027. The company’s current orders total RM1.3 billion (US$333.8 million).