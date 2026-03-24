Latest global drilling activity spans Brazil presalt, Egypt gas and Mexico jackups

Arcius Energy, a joint venture between bp and ADNOC, have kicked off a new offshore gas drilling campaign offshore Egypt.

The campaign is centered on the arrival of the Valaris DS‑12 drillship, which has entered Egyptian territorial waters to begin a four‑well offshore drilling program, according to Egypt’s Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources.

The program includes two wells for bp—one development well and one exploration well—followed by two offshore gas exploration wells for Arcius Energy.

Arcius Energy’s wells will target the Atoll West and Nofret prospects in the eastern Mediterranean, both considered high‑potential gas exploration targets.

Drilling will be carried out by the Valaris DS‑12, a seventh‑generation drillship that recently mobilized from Las Palmas, Spain, after undergoing operational readiness and safety inspections.

The offshore drilling campaign forms part of Egypt’s broader upstream strategy for 2026, which includes plans to drill more than 100 exploratory oil and gas wells in cooperation with international partners. The Ministry of Petroleum said the effort is designed to maximize resource utilization, unlock new discoveries and support a gradual increase in domestic production over the next five years.

Borr Drilling JV strikes price for five jackup rigs located in Mexico

Borr Drilling has entered agreements to acquire five jackup rigs from Fontis Finance for a total price of $287 million.

BC Ventures, a 50:50 joint venture between subsidiaries of the company and its well construction partner in Mexico, will complete the acquisition of the owner entities and their two Friede & Goldman JU-2000E and three LeTourneau Super 116-C design rigs.

All five rigs are presently based in Mexico.

“These rigs are being acquired at an attractive valuation and at a lower debt per rig and cash breakeven level than our existing fleet," Borr Drilling CEO Bruno Morand said. “We continue to see shallow-water rigs as strategically important for our customers, particularly at a time when security of energy supply and reliability of execution are of heightened importance.

“In the current environment, we expect demand for jackup rigs to increase, and the acquisition of these units positions us well to capture future opportunities in Mexico and globally.”

The transaction should close during third-quarter 2026, subject to merger control approvals.

Constellation Oil Services rigs secure new drilling contracts

Brazilian drilling contractor Constellation Oil Services has reported 6% higher net revenue of $597 million for 2025, a 6% increase on the previous year, with strong fleet utilization (95%).

Contracts for both the Gold Star and Atlantic Star rigs were extended, with the Alpha Star and Laguna Star starting new contracts.

And the company expanded its position in third-party asset management, starting operations of the Hanwha Ocean-owned drillship Tidal Action and ADES Holding’s jackup Admarine 511. Tidal Action began operations for Petrobras on the Roncador Field last September, while Admarine 511 started a long-term P&A campaign last November for Petrobras in the offshore Sergipe, Alagoas, Ceará and Potiguar basins; the firm execution period is 1,143 days, with an extension option of up to 472 day.

Constellation owns and operates a fleet of seven offshore drilling rigs: Alpha Star, Amaralina Star, Atlantic Star, Brava Star, Gold Star, Laguna Star and Lone Star. It says the fleet can serve a wide range of offshore drilling requirements.

CEO Rodrigo Ribeiro said the company was well placed “to capitalize on the next growth cycle in the Brazilian offshore market."