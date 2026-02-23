Valaris ramps up rig upgrades as Saipem advances predictive maintenance and moves to acquire Deep Value Driller

From multimillion‑dollar backlog wins to AI‑powered maintenance and a high‑value drillship deal, here’s what’s moving the rig market lately.
Related To: 
Feb. 23, 2026
3 min read
Courtesy Valaris Limited
Valaris stated in its fourth-quarter report that it sold the VALARIS 102 and 145 jackups for recycling and classified semisubmersible VALARIS DPS-1 as held for sale with the intent to recycle.

Valaris stated in its fourth-quarter report that it sold the VALARIS 102 and 145 jackups for recycling and classified semisubmersible VALARIS DPS-1 as held for sale with the intent to recycle. 

As offshore drilling activity accelerates heading into mid‑2025, contractors are sharpening their fleets, investing in digital upgrades and positioning assets for the next wave of global demand.
 
This roundup highlights Valaris’ major backlog gains and fleet upgrades, Saipem’s push into AI‑driven predictive maintenance across key vessels, and a significant drillship acquisition agreement that could reshape the company's deepwater capabilities.

Valaris caps 2025 with nearly $900M in new backlog

Valaris has allocated about $260 million in capex this year for maintenance and upgrade work on certain rigs, the company reported in a results statement.

Some of this will cover maintenance of drillships that will return to work following idle periods and special periodic surveys for various jackups.

The remainder relates to contract-specific upgrades, including for the jackups VALARIS 116 and 250 prior to continuing their long-term bareboat charters with ARO Drilling; and for three drillships that are being upgraded with managed pressure drilling systems, two of which will be of the more advanced CML design.

These upgrades should be partly offset by upfront payments from clients of about $110 million, added Chris Weber, Valaris senior vice president and CFO.

Two drillships are set to return to work in the second quarter, one in the third quarter and one in the fourth quarter. They include the VALARIS DS-15 and DS-18, both of which came off contracts last summer.

The uncontracted semisubmersibles VALARIS MS-1 and DPS-1 have been sent to Malaysia where they are presently stacked.

Courtesy Valaris Limited LinkedIn
Valaris offshore jackup rig
Three are extensions to long-term contracts offshore Angola and Brazil.
Feb. 19, 2026

Saipem adopts predictive maintenance on deepwater drillship, crane vessel

Saipem has installed a predictive maintenance system on the Saipem 12000 ultradeepwater drillship.

The system, co-developed with rig/vessel assurance specialist ADC Energy, employs real-time data and artificial intelligence algorithms to monitor equipment conditions, predict potential failures and schedule interventions before problems might arise. This helps reduce potential downtime and management costs.

Courtesy Saipem
saipem 12000 drillship

Saipem has implemented a predictive maintenance system on the Saipem 12000 ultradeepwater drillship.

The Saipem 12000 is the first vessel in the company’s drilling fleet to feature the development. Saipem added that the continuous data analysis, enabling targeted actions, improves reliability and safety.

It is also part of a broader innovation process under which the company plans to extend the use of AI and data analysis to the entire fleet.

A predictive maintenance project is also undergoing implementation on the heavy-lift crane vessel Saipem 7000, focused on the diesel generators and components that are critical for onboard power production.

In this case, IoT sensors and machine learning models are used to detect early signs of potential failures, allowing maintenance to be planned more efficiently with operational continuity.

The development—a collaboration with data science consultancy BIP—will undergo tests during the coming months.

Courtesy Saipem
Saipem has launched its Drilling Training Centre
The new center’s full-scale simulator is designed to replicate operations on an offshore drilling rig, with a special focus on instruction for deepwater tasks.
Jan. 21, 2026

Saipem, Deep Value Driller reach rig acquisition terms

Saipem has reached an agreement with Deep Value Driller AS (DVD) on the main terms for acquiring the Deep Value Driller drillship for $272.5 million.

The vessel is currently operating offshore Indonesia under a bareboat charter arrangement between the two parties.

Assuming approval for the transaction by the boards of Saipem and DVD, the handover should take place before the expiry of the charter on July 31.

Exclusive content:

Courtesy Transocean
Transocean’s Deepwater Proteus was deployed by INEOS/Shell for what would be their Nashville discovery in the Norphlet play in the Mississippi Canyon area.
Survey shows that the recent trend of subdued exploration continues, with operators emphasizing appraisal drilling and possible tiebacks to existing infrastructure.
Feb. 19, 2026
Courtesy Transocean
Transocean drillship
This merger signifies a shift from past defensive consolidations to a growth-oriented strategy, consolidating high-value assets in deepwater and harsh-environment segments, and...
Feb. 11, 2026
ID 385330874 © Suksan Phaseeda | Dreamstime.com
offshore rig
Westwood’s latest review of offshore drilling awards and opportunities suggests comebacks for Saudi Arabia and Mozambique, among others.
Feb. 5, 2026

About the Author

Jeremy Beckman
Email

Jeremy Beckman

Editor, Europe

Jeremy Beckman has been Editor Europe, Offshore since 1992. Prior to joining Offshore he was a freelance journalist for eight years, working for a variety of electronics, computing and scientific journals in the UK. He regularly writes news columns on trends and events both in the NW Europe offshore region and globally. He also writes features on developments and technology in exploration and production.

Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

Middle East operators employing a range of brownfield strategies to boost production
OTC 2025: SOFEC CEO earns Heritage Award, shares lessons learned over 30-year career