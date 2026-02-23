Valaris ramps up rig upgrades as Saipem advances predictive maintenance and moves to acquire Deep Value Driller

As offshore drilling activity accelerates heading into mid‑2025, contractors are sharpening their fleets, investing in digital upgrades and positioning assets for the next wave of global demand.

This roundup highlights Valaris’ major backlog gains and fleet upgrades, Saipem’s push into AI‑driven predictive maintenance across key vessels, and a significant drillship acquisition agreement that could reshape the company's deepwater capabilities.

Valaris caps 2025 with nearly $900M in new backlog

Valaris has allocated about $260 million in capex this year for maintenance and upgrade work on certain rigs, the company reported in a results statement.

Some of this will cover maintenance of drillships that will return to work following idle periods and special periodic surveys for various jackups.

The remainder relates to contract-specific upgrades, including for the jackups VALARIS 116 and 250 prior to continuing their long-term bareboat charters with ARO Drilling; and for three drillships that are being upgraded with managed pressure drilling systems, two of which will be of the more advanced CML design.

These upgrades should be partly offset by upfront payments from clients of about $110 million, added Chris Weber, Valaris senior vice president and CFO.

Two drillships are set to return to work in the second quarter, one in the third quarter and one in the fourth quarter. They include the VALARIS DS-15 and DS-18, both of which came off contracts last summer.

The uncontracted semisubmersibles VALARIS MS-1 and DPS-1 have been sent to Malaysia where they are presently stacked.