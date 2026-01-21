Saipem opens new drilling training center

Saipem has opened a new training hub for the drilling industry.

The Drilling Training Center, which has accreditation from the International Well Control Forum (IWCF), features a full-scale simulator, designed to replicate real operational scenarios.

This system reproduces the dimensions and perceptions of a drilling rig on a screen comprising 24 monitors and measuring more than 8 m long and 3 m in height.

Its cyber chairs (control seats) provide the same human-machine interfaces and control systems that are installed on actual rigs, the company added, enabling replication of typical commands, settings and operational supervision.

The simulator’s mathematical and fluid-dynamic model allows users to simulate real geological conditions downhole and to reproduce offshore drilling dynamics, with a particular focus on deepwater operations.

The center will offer internationally recognized training courses, and it will issue certifications for individuals working on drilling rigs.