Saipem opens new drilling training center

The new center’s full-scale simulator is designed to replicate operations on an offshore drilling rig, with a special focus on instruction for deepwater tasks.
Jan. 21, 2026
Saipem has launched its Drilling Training Centre

Saipem's new training hub is dedicated to developing technical skills in the drilling sector. 

Saipem has opened a new training hub for the drilling industry.

The Drilling Training Center, which has accreditation from the International Well Control Forum (IWCF), features a full-scale simulator, designed to replicate real operational scenarios.

This system reproduces the dimensions and perceptions of a drilling rig on a screen comprising 24 monitors and measuring more than 8 m long and 3 m in height. 

Its cyber chairs (control seats) provide the same human-machine interfaces and control systems that are installed on actual rigs, the company added, enabling replication of typical commands, settings and operational supervision. 

The simulator’s mathematical and fluid-dynamic model allows users to simulate real geological conditions downhole and to reproduce offshore drilling dynamics, with a particular focus on deepwater operations.

The center will offer internationally recognized training courses, and it will issue certifications for individuals working on drilling rigs. 

