DEME secures Zeevonk wind farm foundation installation contract

Vattenfall and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) have contracted DEME for transportation and installation (T&I) of the 69 monopile foundations for Phase 1 of the Zeevonk offshore wind farm development in the Dutch North Sea.

DEME’s other responsibilities are intermediate transport of monopiles, providing marshalling services for primary and secondary steel, and installing a filter layer for scour protection of the foundations.

DEME reported that the contract is worth between between 150 million and 300 million euros (US$171 million and $342 million).

The company will deploy its Orion vessel for monopile installations, a jackup T&I vessel for secondary steel, and a fallpipe rock vessel for the scour protection.

Zeevonk, spanning 650 sq km, will be located 63-84 km from the coastal town of Bergen aan Zee.

Phase 1, currently subject to a final investment decision, is due to start offshore construction in 2028, and it should be capable of generating 1 GW of offshore wind power by 2029.

Phase 2, due to follow in 2032, will add a further 1 GW of wind and 500 MW of system integration capacity, including an electrolyzer in the Port of Rotterdam to support green hydrogen production.